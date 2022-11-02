Little Bites: Seasonal menu offerings and romantic dinners are making San Antonio food news

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / North Italia North Italia's polenta with butternut squash is part of the new fall/winter menu.

Currentthis month will revive its Tango in the Courtyard series, showcasing Argentinian dance and fare inside the property’s open-air courtyard. The month-long series allows ticket holders to learn the history of the tango while sipping Spanish wine and noshing on a traditional Argentinian cheese dessert. Tango in the Courtyard will take place Nov. 4–5, 11-12, 18-19 and 26. Tickets are $129.90, and the event is open to those not staying at the hotel. The ticket price includes the performance, bottle of Malbec, dessert and valet parking.has unveiled a new seasonal menu, featuring hearty, cold weather-worthy dishes such as squid ink tonnarelli pasta with shrimp and calamari, polenta with butternut squash and roasted porchetta with braised greens and fennel. The menu also features new cocktails such as a black fig Manhattan and a citrus blossom brunch sipper. The new items will be available through the fall and winter.San Antoniolocations will donate $10 for every NFL touchdown scored this football season to the ALS Association, which combats the debilitating disease. Twin Peaks pledged to donate a minimum of $15,000 to the cause and is inviting patrons to join the fight against ALS by pledging their own donations through the sports-bar chain’s fantasy football program.will hold a Monday, Nov. 14 Friendsgiving Feast in collaboration with Chef Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack and Mi Roti. The ticketed Sichuanese-Jamaican dinner will benefit the Texas Food & Wine Alliance and its mission to offer grants and educational programming to foster culinary communities. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by a 16-course dinner prepared by the chefs of the two restaurants. The $125 tickets are available now and include the dinner, a welcome cocktail and musical performances by concert violinist Sharon Kwee and guitarist Kenny Penny.has debuted two limited-time menu items using the chain’s beef chili: smothered fries and a chili-dressed cheeseburger. Both feature the hearty Texas staple and shredded cheddar cheese. They're available at all SA locations while supplies last.will offer specials on drinks and fondue every Wednesday this month as part of its Best Fondue Friends Forever Friendsgiving promotion. (Say that five times fast.) The offer features three courses of cheese fondue and BFFF-specific dippers, including prosciutto and summer sausage. The meal offer starts with a salad of the diner's choice, then finishes with chocolate fondue along with macarons and creme puffs. The three courses run $35 per person. The four course option — which includes an entree along with the salad and two fondue courses — runs $47 per person.has unveiled a trio of holiday drinks, bringing back a past flavor — Hazelnut Truffle Mocha — and launching a new Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte and Holly Jolly Rebel energy drink. The first two drinks are pretty self-explanatory, but if the Holly Jolly Rebel has you scratching your head, here's the deal: it features a mix of pomegranate and vanilla with Dutch Bros’ exclusive energy drink, Rebel. It’s served either iced or blended. The holiday offerings are available through the end of December.