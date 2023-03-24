New java joint Kiki's Coffee opening near downtown San Antonio's Maverick Park

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Signage for new coffee spot Kiki’s Coffee has popped up near Maverick Park.
Downtown caffeine fiends may soon gain one more spot to get their fix.
The space at the corner of Broadway and East Jones Street, across the street from Maverick Dog Park, now bears a white sign featuring a small canine and the words, “Brewing soon!” A QR code accompanies the logo, but the connected website was disabled at press time Friday morning.
Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission signage notes that the properties at 1100 Broadway, Suites 101 and 102, are tied to an application for a license to serve late-night mixed beverages. That permit would allow the business to sell alcohol until midnight Sunday through Friday and until 1 a.m. on Saturdays.
Though little can be found online about Kiki’s, the upcoming coffee-cum-booze concept will join CommonWealth Coffeehouse
, which has reportedly taken over the former Rosella space
, just one block away on Jones Avenue.
Stay tuned.
