New java joint Kiki's Coffee opening near downtown San Antonio's Maverick Park

Signage notes that the property is also tied to an application for a license to serve late night mixed beverages.

By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 12:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Signage for new coffee spot Kiki’s Coffee has popped up near Maverick Park. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Signage for new coffee spot Kiki’s Coffee has popped up near Maverick Park.
Downtown caffeine fiends may soon gain one more spot to get their fix.

The space at the corner of Broadway and East Jones Street, across the street from Maverick Dog Park, now bears a white sign featuring a small canine and the words, “Brewing soon!” A QR code accompanies the logo, but the connected website was disabled at press time Friday morning.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission signage notes that the properties at 1100 Broadway, Suites 101 and 102, are tied to an application for a license to serve late-night mixed beverages. That permit would allow the business to sell alcohol until midnight Sunday through Friday and until 1 a.m. on Saturdays.

Though little can be found online about Kiki’s, the upcoming coffee-cum-booze concept will join CommonWealth Coffeehouse, which has reportedly taken over the former Rosella space, just one block away on Jones Avenue.

Stay tuned.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Little Taco Factory has the best tacos in Texas, new report says

By Nina Rangel

Little Taco Factory is located at 1510 McCullough Ave.

Owners of San Antonio's Wild Goji Sushi open all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant in Stone Oak

By Nina Rangel

Wild Japanese BBQ & Shabu has opened in Stone Oak.

New San Antonio seafood spot Arenas Marisqueria now open in Stone Oak

By Nina Rangel

Arenas Marisqueria's mojarra chicharron is one of the "resort-style" dishes on its menu.

California-based Novo Brazil Brewing to open San Antonio brewpub this year

By Nina Rangel

California-based Novo Brazil Brewing Co. will expand to San Antonio this year.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us