New La Gloria location at Brooks on San Antonio's South Side now open for dinner

Instagram / lagloriapearl
The La Gloria chain serves up Mexican street food and a wide variety margaritas.
San Antonio celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez has opened his fifth La Gloria location, bringing high-octane margaritas and Mexican street food to the city's South Side.
Hernandez announced Tuesday via social media that the long-awaited Brooks-area outpost
is now opener dinner. The eatery, located at 7622 Kennedy Hill, will begin serving lunch in the coming weeks, he said.
The new location joins the La Gloria at the Pearl, which opened in 2012, and other full-service sites near the Dominion and at the San Antonio International Airport. The chain also operates a counter-service space at the AT&T Center.
La GLoria at Brooks is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
