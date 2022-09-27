New La Gloria location at Brooks on San Antonio's South Side now open for dinner

The long-awaited restaurant, operated by high-profile chef Johnny Hernandez, will begin serving lunch in the coming weeks.

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 1:24 pm

The La Gloria chain serves up Mexican street food and a wide variety margaritas. - Instagram / lagloriapearl
The La Gloria chain serves up Mexican street food and a wide variety margaritas.
San Antonio celebrity chef Johnny Hernandez has opened his fifth La Gloria location, bringing high-octane margaritas and Mexican street food to the city's South Side.

Hernandez announced Tuesday via social media that the long-awaited Brooks-area outpost is now opener dinner. The eatery, located at 7622 Kennedy Hill, will begin serving lunch in the coming weeks, he said.

The new location joins the La Gloria at the Pearl, which opened in 2012, and other full-service sites near the Dominion and at the San Antonio International Airport. The chain also operates a counter-service space at the AT&T Center.

La GLoria at Brooks is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Che's Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che's Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food.

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings.

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine.

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here.

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Food & Drink Slideshows

YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant

By Nina Rangel

Competitive eater and YouTube personality Joel Hansen takes on a barbecue challenge.

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless among participants in CIA San Antonio's Latin American Cuisine Summit

By Nina Rangel

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and James Beard Award winner Rick Bayless will be in San Antonio Sept. 28-29.

San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares appearing on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

By Nina Rangel

Susana Mijares co-owns Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie on the city's far North Central side.

Here's where to raise your stein for Oktoberfest in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The San Antonio Beer Festival is returning for its 16th year.

Shaking Things Up: Putting fresh spins on classic cocktails with some of SA's best bartenders

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio bartender Joey Rico shakes up a Raspa cocktail at downtown’s Sojourn.

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

