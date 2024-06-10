SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

New sports bar concept Tribute planned for San Antonio's Creamery complex

Tribute is the latest of six separate concepts to open at the venue, which occupies a former Borden creamery near the Pearl.

By on Mon, Jun 10, 2024 at 11:57 am

click to enlarge The Creamery is located at 875 E. Ashby Place. - Instagram / gomezvazquezint
Instagram / gomezvazquezint
The Creamery is located at 875 E. Ashby Place.
A sixth concept — this one a sports bar called Tribute — is slated to open in the coming weeks at The Creamery, a new mixed-use development near the Pearl complex.

In addition to the requisite banks of TVs for sports fans to watch their teams, Tribute will offer food and a full bar, company officials said. The spot is the latest of six separate concepts to open at the venue, which is developed inside a former Borden creamery.

The multi-concept space also hosts rooftop nightspot Lunatique, seafood joint Hook, Amelia Tapas & Wine, Creme Coffee and underground nightclub Easy Baby. All have been part of the initial plans for The Creamery, which was first announced in June 2022.

Plans for Tribute emerged just last week, though officials have so far had little to say about why the concept is such a late bloomer. Creamery spokesperson Kim Beechner told the Current the team behind the sports bar hasn't set a grand opening date but it's shooting for a soft opening this weekend.

"It will ... pay homage to the best moments in sports with black and white photos on the walls," Beechner said via email. "It will be full service, [with] lots of bar seating and 10 TVs for sports viewing."

The concepts inside The Creamery, 875 E. Ashby Place, are operated by Only 1 Hospitality Group, which is also behind swanky east-of-downtown nightclub 1902 and Costa Pacifica, a long-running North Side seafood restaurant.

May 1, 2024

