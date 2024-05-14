Original San Antonio Burger Boy location unveils newly renovated interior

The Alamo City-based chain shared photos of the newly zhuzhed space via Instagram, and invited fans to "stop by and say hi." The location at 2323 N. St. Mary's St. dates all the way back to 1955, according to Burger Boy officials.
It's unclear how long the lobby was closed to receive its facelift, but the finished product includes bright orange tiling on the walls, expanded counter seating for guests and blue floor tile accents.
The St. Mary's Street outpost is one of the homegrown chain's seven locations. Two more — one near UTSA and another on the far West Side at Highway 211 and Potranco Road — are on the way.
