Owner of San Antonio's Aztec Theatre plans boutique hotel, rooftop restaurant and bar

New plans submitted to San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission show intent to turn several floors of long-vacant offices at downtown’s historic Aztec Theatre into a boutique hotel, replete with rooftop restaurant and bar, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Aztec Family Group LLC has a 40-year lease agreement with Dallas-based Shreem Capital, an investment firm that focuses on buying, developing and managing hotels, the daily reports. The plans focus on four floors of now-vacant office space at the live music and event venue, which will be renovated into 77 guest rooms and suites.
The roof would receive its own swanky glow-up, boasting a kitchen, bar and outdoor dining area overlooking the River Walk when all is said and done, according to the report.
The HDRC recently gave conceptual approval to the designs, which would have to go back to the commission for a final green light, the Express-News reports. Local restauranteur Sam Panchevre, part of Aztec Family Group LLC, told the paper that the designs, hotel brand and concept are still being finalized.
Panchevre said he expects to return to the HDRC for final approval on the project in late April or May.
