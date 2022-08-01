Owners of San Antonio cocktail mainstay The Modernist tease second concept called La Ruina

Sarah Naselli for foodsoullovely La Ruina will serve up “rum and more,” but that's all we know so far.

The folks behind Pearl-area cocktail haven The Modernist have teased a forthcoming bar dubbed La Ruina, which they say is inspired by the spirits of South and Central America.The team shared the news Sunday on Instagram, saying La Ruina — which employs the tagline “Ron y mas,” or “rum and more” — will open soon in a “graceful but well-worn building.”“Friends, we are excited to announce the opening of our new bar, La Ruina … The bar celebrates the flavor, influence and spirits of the tropical Americas,” the post reads. “We wish to express our appreciation for your patronage and friendship these last five years. The Modernist will live on at the present location.”The Modernist is known for its creative and delectable cocktails as well as an impressive offering of zero-proof drinks incorporating non-alcoholic spirits. The intimate space's 1960s vibe and casual patio are also part of the draw.Thereached out to The Modernist about La Ruina's tentative opening date and location but has so far received no reply.