Phoenix-based Postino to open two all-day wine cafés in San Antonio next spring

Postino Wine Café currently operates six Texas locations, all in the Houston and Dallas areas.

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 11:32 am

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café will open two San Antonio locations next year. - INSTAGRAM / POSTINOWINECAFE
Instagram / postinowinecafe
Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café will open two San Antonio locations next year.
San Antonio winos soon will have a couple more places at which to raise a glass.

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café plans to open two locations here by next spring, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The new cafés will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at San Antonio’s Rim shopping center and a 4,000-square-foot location along the Broadway corridor, according to state documents.

The chain is known for offering an extensive collection of boutique wines — more than 30 — and craft beers at each location. It's currently undergoing an expansion, adding new locations in its origin state as well as in Texas, California, Georgia and Colorado.

Postino Wine Cafés offer bites such as charcuterie boards, panini, soups, salads and shareable “snacky things,” including grilled chicken skewers and butter-poached shrimp scampi.

For brunch, Postino doles out mimosas and hangover-busting cocktails including a house bloody mary, which dresses up its mix with a pair of non-traditional ingredients: Oloroso Sherry and Rainwater Madeira.

The Rim location of Postino Wine Café is slated to open at 17627 La Cantera Parkway, and the near-downtown outpost is slated for 2600 Broadway.

Postino Wine Café currently operates six Texas locations, all in the Houston and Dallas areas.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

