Phoenix-based Postino to open two all-day wine cafés in San Antonio next spring

Instagram / postinowinecafe Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café will open two San Antonio locations next year.

San Antonio winos soon will have a couple more places at which to raise a glass.Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café plans to open two locations here by next spring, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.The new cafés will occupy a 5,000-square-foot space at San Antonio’s Rim shopping center and a 4,000-square-foot location along the Broadway corridor, according to state documents.The chain is known for offering an extensive collection of boutique wines — more than 30 — and craft beers at each location. It's currently undergoing an expansion, adding new locations in its origin state as well as in Texas, California, Georgia and Colorado.Postino Wine Cafés offer bites such as charcuterie boards, panini, soups, salads and shareable “snacky things,” including grilled chicken skewers and butter-poached shrimp scampi.For brunch, Postino doles out mimosas and hangover-busting cocktails including a house bloody mary, which dresses up its mix with a pair of non-traditional ingredients: Oloroso Sherry and Rainwater Madeira.The Rim location of Postino Wine Café is slated to open at 17627 La Cantera Parkway, and the near-downtown outpost is slated for 2600 Broadway.Postino Wine Café currently operates six Texas locations, all in the Houston and Dallas areas.