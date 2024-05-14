SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Red Lobster closes one of its six San Antonio locations as part of national downsizing

A South Side location has closed permanently, and the store's entire contents are already up for auction.

By on Tue, May 14, 2024 at 1:16 pm

Red Lobster is closing at least 99 locations across the U.S.
WikiMedia Commons / Anthony22
Red Lobster is closing at least 99 locations across the U.S.
Decades-old seafood chain Red Lobster has shuttered one of its six San Antonio locations during an abrupt closure of more than 10% of its locations nationwide.

On its website, Orlando-based Red Lobster now lists its location at 7835 Interstate 35 South in Southwest San Antonio as closed, and the store's entire equipment inventory is now posted for auction.

The chain closed roughly 87 restaurants Monday as it grapples with cash-flow issues, Nation's Restaurant News reports. The business had 649 restaurants as of the end last year, according to the news site.

In a Monday LinkedIn post, Neal Sherman — CEO of liquidation firm TAGeX Brands — announced he's leading the closure of more than 50 Red Lobster locations and arranging to auction off their gear.

Major items up for bid at the San Antonio store include high-performance ovens, upright refrigerators and freezers along with bar and dining room necessities, according to the online listing. Perishable items and booze aren't included in the sale.

Earlier this year, 55-year-old Red Lobster's largest investor, Thai Union, announced it was looking to sell off its stake in the chain, NBC reports. Last month, CNBC reported that  Red Lobster was shopping for a buyer in hopes of avoiding a bankruptcy filing. So far, no takers have swooped in to save the day.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

