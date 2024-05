Red Lobster closes one of its six San Antonio locations as part of national downsizing

WikiMedia Commons / Anthony22 Red Lobster is closing at least 99 locations across the U.S.

Decades-old seafood chain Red Lobster has shuttered one of its six San Antonio locations during an abrupt closure of more than 10% of its locations nationwide.On its website, Orlando-based Red Lobster now lists its location at 7835 Interstate 35 South in Southwest San Antonio as closed , and the store's entire equipment inventory is now posted for auction closed Nation's Restaurant News reports . The business hadIn a Monday LinkedIn post , Neal Sherman — CEO of liquidation firm TAGeX Brands — announced he's leading the closure of more than 50 Red Lobster locations and arranging to auction off their gear.Major items up for bid at the San Antonio store include high-performance ovens, upright refrigerators and freezers along with bar and dining room necessities, according to the online listing. Perishable items and booze aren't included in the sale.Earlier this year, 55-year-old Red Lobster's largest investor, Thai Union, announced it was looking to sell off its stake in the chain, NBC reports . Last month, CNBC reported that Red Lobster was shopping for a buyer in hopes of avoiding a bankruptcy filing. So far, no takers have swooped in to save the day.