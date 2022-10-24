San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'

Instagram / billmillerbarbq
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q operates 77 restaurants in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin.
San Antonio-based restaurant chain Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has sued a pair of now-former suppliers over batches of chicken tenders it alleges were "too salty to consume," the San Antonio Express-News reports
In the suit, Bill Miller accuses Baltimore-based companies Holly Poultry and Protein Associates of breach of contract and gross negligence for supplying the product, the daily reports.
The chain received complaints from an “extraordinarily large number of customers," the daily reports, citing the lawsuit. The company further alleges that the tenders contained more than twice the amount of salt called for in the marination formula.
Bill Miller wanted to return the tenders to get credit from the suppliers, which process, market and deliver the products, according to the report. However, the suit alleges that the two companies failed to give the requested credit.
San Antonio attorney Barry McClenahan, who represents Bill Miller, told the daily his client is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute. The chain also alleges that it spent $382,000 on the offending tenders and has been racking up additional costs by keeping them in cold storage.
Neither Holly Poultry nor Protein Associates has answered the lawsuit, filed Sept. 30 in state District Court in San Antonio, the Express-News
