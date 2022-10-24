San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'

Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 10:44 am

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q operates 77 restaurants in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin. - Instagram / billmillerbarbq
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q operates 77 restaurants in San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin.
San Antonio-based restaurant chain Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has sued a pair of now-former suppliers over batches of chicken tenders it alleges were "too salty to consume," the San Antonio Express-News reports.

In the suit, Bill Miller accuses Baltimore-based companies Holly Poultry and Protein Associates of breach of contract and gross negligence for supplying the product, the daily reports.

The chain received complaints from an “extraordinarily large number of customers," the daily reports, citing the lawsuit. The company further alleges that the tenders contained more than twice the amount of salt called for in the marination formula.

Bill Miller wanted to return the tenders to get credit from the suppliers, which process, market and deliver the products, according to the report. However, the suit alleges that the two companies failed to give the requested credit.

San Antonio attorney Barry McClenahan, who represents Bill Miller, told the daily his client is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute. The chain also alleges that it spent $382,000 on the offending tenders and has been racking up additional costs by keeping them in cold storage.

Neither Holly Poultry nor Protein Associates has answered the lawsuit, filed Sept. 30 in state District Court in San Antonio, the Express-News reports.

Bill Miller currently operates 77 restaurants in the San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin areas.

Trending

Newsletters

Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week

By Nina Rangel

Be Kind & Rewind will feature two full bars when it opens Friday, Oct. 28.

Tickets to holiday sweets-and-cocktails event Dulce, benefiting San Antonio's DoSeum, now on sale

By Nina Rangel

A guest indulges in a sweet and boozy treat at a prior Dulce event.

The Boardwalk, Be Kind & Rewind: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Be Kind & Rewind will feature two full bars when it opens Friday, Oct. 28.

Pop-Tarts and Tajín to release collaboration kit for spice lovers of San Antonio and beyond

By Nina Rangel

Tajín has partnered up with toaster pastry giant Pop-Tarts for a limited-edition 'Crazy Bueno’ kit.

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

Raising a Glass: San Antonio Beer Week has moved to October and now boasts a more diverse board

By Noah Alcala Bach

Previously, San Antonio Beer Week took place in June.

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback

By Travis E. Poling

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback
