San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez opening margarita garden, coffee bar at Burgerteca

The restaurant, located at 403 Blue Star, will soon unveil a margarita garden and coffee bar, a Jan. 10 Instagram post from All of SA notes. The margarita garden is being billed as “a refreshing twist on the traditional beer garden,” where patrons can sip on handcrafted margaritas amid lush surroundings.
Details regarding the upcoming coffee bar are scant, but the outlet reports both concepts will open sometime in February.
The Current reached out to Hernandez’s representatives and received no response by press time.
