San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez opening margarita garden, coffee bar at Burgerteca

Instagram / burgerteca Johnny Hernandez's Burgerteca is located at 403 Blue Star.

San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez this month will debut two new amenities at his Southtown burger joint Burgerteca, lifestyle site All of SA reports.The restaurant, located at 403 Blue Star, will soon unveil a margarita garden and coffee bar, a Jan. 10 Instagram post from All of SA notes. The margarita garden is being billed as “a refreshing twist on the traditional beer garden,” where patrons can sip on handcrafted margaritas amid lush surroundings.Details regarding the upcoming coffee bar are scant, but the outlet reports both concepts will open sometime in February.Thereached out to Hernandez’s representatives and received no response by press time.