EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez opening margarita garden, coffee bar at Burgerteca

Both concepts will reportedly open sometime in February.

By on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 3:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Johnny Hernandez's Burgerteca is located at 403 Blue Star. - Instagram / burgerteca
Instagram / burgerteca
Johnny Hernandez's Burgerteca is located at 403 Blue Star.
San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez this month will debut two new amenities at his Southtown burger joint Burgerteca, lifestyle site All of SA reports.

The restaurant, located at 403 Blue Star, will soon unveil a margarita garden and coffee bar, a Jan. 10 Instagram post from All of SA notes. The margarita garden is being billed as “a refreshing twist on the traditional beer garden,” where patrons can sip on handcrafted margaritas amid lush surroundings.
 Details regarding the upcoming coffee bar are scant, but the outlet reports both concepts will open sometime in February.

The Current reached out to Hernandez’s representatives and received no response by press time.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Beerhead Bar & Eatery now open in Northwest San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Beerhead Bar & Eatery locations have beer lists that differ by region.

Downtown San Antonio's Bier Garten Riverwalk closes after more than a decade

By Nina Rangel

The Bier Garten Riverwalk was known for its epic Oktoberfest celebrations.

San Antonio burger joint Mr. Juicy to open Castle Hills location

By Nina Rangel

Mr. Juicy plans to open a Castle Hills satellite.

San Antonio's Ace of Steaks closes after less than a year in business

By Nina Rangel

Ace of Steaks opened in Stone Oak in February of 2023.

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us