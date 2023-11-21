San Antonio Food Bank to host trio of Thanksgiving Day events to fight hunger

Instagram / safoodbank
Food Bank CEO and President Eric Cooper will be at this year's Turkey Trot fundraiser.
On a day when many of us have a tough time fitting into our jeans, San Antonio’s Food Bank is dedicating a trio of Thanksgiving Day events to feed those in need.
First up, the 14th annual Turkey Trot 5K will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, taking runners — and walkers — from the start line at H-E-B’s arsenal headquarters downtown, 646 N. Flores, toward the Alamo and back. Food Bank officials anticipate more than 6,000 participants for this year’s run, which will take place rain or shine.
The annual race uses registration fees to directly support the Food Bank’s mission to alleviate hunger throughout Southwest Texas during the holiday season. Turkey Trot registration is open
, and runs $45 for adults and $10 for kids ages 4-11.
Next up, the Food Bank’s culinary team at Haven for Hope, 1 Haven for Hope Way, will serve a special Thanksgiving lunch to the facilities’ hundreds of residents, spanning Haven for Hope’s campus and St. Vinny’s Courtyard. The lunch will begin at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, volunteers from banking behemoth USAA and Food Bank CEO and President Eric Cooper will be on hand to serve.
Finally, the New Braunfels Food Bank will prepare and serve a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of Comal County residents beginning at 11 a.m. The New Braunfels facility, 1620 S. Seguin Ave., was founded by the San Antonio Food Bank in 2010 and serves 29 counties in the Southwest Texas service area, its website notes.
