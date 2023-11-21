San Antonio Food Bank to host trio of Thanksgiving Day events to fight hunger

Thanksgiving Day events include the the 14th annual Turkey Trot 5K and chef-prepared lunches for residents of downtown's Haven for Hope campus.

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 2:05 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Food Bank CEO and President Eric Cooper will be at this year's Turkey Trot fundraiser. - Instagram / safoodbank
Instagram / safoodbank
Food Bank CEO and President Eric Cooper will be at this year's Turkey Trot fundraiser.
On a day when many of us have a tough time fitting into our jeans, San Antonio’s Food Bank is dedicating a trio of Thanksgiving Day events to feed those in need.

First up, the 14th annual Turkey Trot 5K will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, taking runners — and walkers — from the start line at H-E-B’s arsenal headquarters downtown, 646 N. Flores, toward the Alamo and back. Food Bank officials anticipate more than 6,000 participants for this year’s run, which will take place rain or shine.

The annual race uses registration fees to directly support the Food Bank’s mission to alleviate hunger throughout Southwest Texas during the holiday season. Turkey Trot registration is open, and runs $45 for adults and $10 for kids ages 4-11.

Next up, the Food Bank’s culinary team at Haven for Hope, 1 Haven for Hope Way, will serve a special Thanksgiving lunch to the facilities’ hundreds of residents, spanning Haven for Hope’s campus and St. Vinny’s Courtyard. The lunch will begin at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, volunteers from banking behemoth USAA and Food Bank CEO and President Eric Cooper will be on hand to serve.

Finally, the New Braunfels Food Bank will prepare and serve a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of Comal County residents beginning at 11 a.m. The New Braunfels facility, 1620 S. Seguin Ave., was founded by the San Antonio Food Bank in 2010 and serves 29 counties in the Southwest Texas service area, its website notes.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chef Pieter Sypesteyn revives Cookhouse concept for three-night dinner series

By Nina Rangel

Chef-owner Pieter Sypesteyn's Cookhouse closed its doors in 2020.

San Antonio’s Box Street will open new location near La Cantera in January

By Nina Rangel

Box Street All Day specializes in brunch favorites, cocktails and coffee drinks.

Culinaria’s Winter Restaurant Weeks return to San Antonio Jan. 15-27

By Nina Rangel

River Walk destination Biga on the Banks has participated in Culinaria's Restaurant Weeks series several times.

These San Antonio restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals for take-out or dine-in

By Nina Rangel

Central Market is selling six different chef-prepared meals for the big day.

Also in Food & Drink

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us