San Antonio’s Arctic Ape and Freshest Ice Creams land on Yelp's list of best ice cream spots

Two Alamo City spots have landed on review site Yelp's new ranking of the Top 25 Ice Cream Spots in Texas
Northwest San Antonio's Arctic Ape Wild Desserts scooped up the list's fifth slot, while Freshest Ice Creams in Castle Hills slid in at No. 24. Connie's Frozen Custard in Houston took the top spot.
To determine the rankings, Yelp identified ranked businesses in the ice cream category on its site using a variety of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2021 and June 30 of this year.
Arctic Ape offers ice cream, froyo, gelato, Italian ice, frozen custard and sorbet in an unassuming spot on Walzem Road. It also offers more than 150 toppings to customize its sweet treats, from candy to cereal to fresh fruit.
Freshest Ice Creams specializes in natural ice creams, slushies, milkshakes, gelato and made-to-order fruit salads. It uses alkaline water, lactose-free milk or coconut milk and adds no chemicals, additional fat or artificial coloring to its creations.
Arctic Ape is located at 5221 Walzem Road, Suite 1, while Freshest Ice Creams is at 8053 Callaghan Road.
