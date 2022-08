San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter holding fundraising dinner for reproductive rights

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Best Quality Daughter Best Quality Daughter is located at the Pearl.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Best Quality Daughter San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobertin helms Best Quality Daughter.

Jennifer Hwa Dobertin, chef-owner of San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter, will welcome esteemed New Orleans chef Mason Hereford for a Sunday, Sept. 11 fundraiser benefitting reproductive rights groups.The collaborative party and dinner — dubbed "Good Trouble in Little China" — will feature dishes from both Dobertin and Hereford, a recentalum and owner of New Orleans' award-winning eatery Turkey and the Wolf.A curated drink menu will feature themed cocktails such as the Aide and Abet and a beer from SA's Kunstler Brewing called The Morning After Pils.Hereford's dishes will include his signature collard green melt — a Turkey and the Wolf mainstay — and deviled eggs with crispy chicken skin. Dobertin’s items will include wagyu-scallion pancake sandwiches and chorizo-and-egg dumplings.Dobertin’s contributions to the menu reflect her approach to New Asian American cuisine, which draws inspiration from her travels and the comfort food of her youth as a second-generation Chinese-American. In January, Best Quality Daughter, 602 Avenue A, landed on USA Today's list of best new restaurants Turkey and the Wolf was named’s Best New Restaurant of 2017. In June, Hereford released, a cookbook featuring 95 of his irreverent spins on Southern food. Tickets to the event are $150 and include drinks and food. Proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood South Texas and Lift Louisiana , which advocate for reproductive health and women's rights.Guests must be older than 21 years of age to attend. The dinner will run 7-10 p.m.