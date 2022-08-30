San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter holding fundraising dinner for reproductive rights

Local chef Jennifer Hwa Dobertin will host guest chef Mason Hereford from New Orleans' award-winning Turkey and the Wolf restaurant.

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 11:21 am

click to enlarge Best Quality Daughter is located at the Pearl. - Photo Courtesy Best Quality Daughter
Photo Courtesy Best Quality Daughter
Best Quality Daughter is located at the Pearl.
Jennifer Hwa Dobertin, chef-owner of San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter, will welcome esteemed New Orleans chef Mason Hereford for a Sunday, Sept. 11 fundraiser benefitting reproductive rights groups.

The collaborative party and dinner — dubbed "Good Trouble in Little China" — will feature dishes from both Dobertin and Hereford, a recent Iron Chef alum and owner of New Orleans' award-winning eatery Turkey and the Wolf.

A curated drink menu will feature themed cocktails such as the Aide and Abet and a beer from SA's Kunstler Brewing called The Morning After Pils.

Hereford's dishes will include his signature collard green melt — a Turkey and the Wolf mainstay — and deviled eggs with crispy chicken skin. Dobertin’s items will include wagyu-scallion pancake sandwiches and chorizo-and-egg dumplings.

click to enlarge San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobertin helms Best Quality Daughter. - Photo Courtesy Best Quality Daughter
Photo Courtesy Best Quality Daughter
San Antonio chef Jennifer Hwa Dobertin helms Best Quality Daughter.

Dobertin’s contributions to the menu reflect her approach to New Asian American cuisine, which draws inspiration from her travels and the comfort food of her youth as a second-generation Chinese-American. In January, Best Quality Daughter, 602 Avenue A, landed on USA Today's list of best new restaurants.

Turkey and the Wolf was named Bon Appetit’s Best New Restaurant of 2017. In June, Hereford released Turkey and the Wolf: Flavor Trippin' in New Orleans, a cookbook featuring 95 of his irreverent spins on Southern food.

Tickets to the event are $150 and include drinks and food. Proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood South Texas and Lift Louisiana, which advocate for reproductive health and women's rights.

Guests must be older than 21 years of age to attend. The dinner will run 7-10 p.m.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
