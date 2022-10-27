San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles

The third season will explore how Mexican cooks across the U.S. border keep traditions alive.

By on Thu, Oct 27, 2022 at 12:24 pm

East Side taqueria Con Huevos offers bold flavors that aren't necessarily typical of San Antonio taco spots. - Instagram / bucketlistfoodz
East Side taqueria Con Huevos offers bold flavors that aren't necessarily typical of San Antonio taco spots.
San Antonio taquerias Con Huevos Tacos and Naco 210 will make their Netflix debut this fall on the third season of foodie favorite show Taco Chronicles.

The docuseries' latest season, which debuts Nov. 23, will explore how U.S. cooks keep Mexican traditions alive and experiment with new flavors, according to a statement from the streaming platform.

“Even if the taco leaves Mexico, Mexico never leaves the taco,” the official trailer muses.
Con Huevos, located at 1629 E. Houston St., made a name for itself by exploring robust flavors beyond those found at typical SA taco spots. It drew praise in Texas Monthly's May 2020 issue for its affordable $6 Bag Special and piping-hot fideo.

Naco 210 — the brick-and-mortar spinoff of food truck Naco Mexican Eatery — serves up Mexican street foods based on homemade salsas, tacos and tortas.  Owners Lizzeth Martinez and Francisco Estrada opened the eatery last year at the Los Patios complex, 2015 NE Loop 410.

While the Naco 210's owners were unavailable for immediate comment, Con Huevos partner Amanda Fagan said her restaurant draws inspiration from the food her life and business partner, chef-owner Hugo Garcia, grew up eating.

“Hugo grew up in Matadoros and Brownsville, you know, he's a border kid," she said. "He's been here for at least 10 years, but he was looking for the kind of food that he grew up eating and the kind of tortillas that he grew up eating, which is very different from the fluffy flour tortillas that we have here in San Antonio.”

