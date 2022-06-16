San Antonio's Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar holding daiquiri showdown this month

Instagram / sichuandashi
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar will host a “Daq-Off” competition June 26.
Those who love the slow burn of dining at Dashi Sichuan Kitchen soon will get the chance to cool things off with an abundance of expertly-prepared daiquiris.
The North Side eatery will host a Monday, June 26 Daq-Off in which multiple Alamo City restaurants compete to craft the ultimate daiquiri. Striking the classic rum cocktail's ideal balance of sweet, sour and boozy is considered a key bartending skill set.
The Daq-Off will include three elements: a speed-based component, a judge’s tasting and a people’s choice vote. Attendees will be able to sample each of the competing team’s cocktails and as they ponder their favorites.
Bar Loretta, Boxcar Bar, Francis Bogside and Maverick are among the SA establishments vying to win the title. The event will run 7-9 p.m. at Dashi, 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive, and tickets run $20
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.