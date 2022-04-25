San Antonio's High Street Wine named one of the top 20 wine bars in the country by Tasting Table

Instagram / highstreetwine
High Street Wine Co.'s highly-curated wine program made national news this week.
Many San Antonio wine connoisseurs are familiar with High Street Wine Co.
Now, more outside of the Alamo City will be too, thanks to food-focused website Tasting Table
.
The site named the Pearl mainstay one of the 20 best wine bars in the country, citing its “inviting” and “hospitality-driven” ambiance, rotating wine list and expansive food offerings. High Street's curated wine program features wine flights, beer and cider, as well as flatbreads, chocolate and build-your-own cheeseboards.
It was also one of two Texas spots to be included on the list, along with Dallas’ Times Ten Cellars.
Scott Ota opened High Street in 2016, just three years after being named Texas's Best Sommelier by Texas Monthly
. The owner's stated goal was to amplify the best small vino producers worldwide.
High Street, located at 302 Pearl Parkway, Unit 104, also was named a James Beard semifinalist
for Outstanding Wine Program in 2022.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.