San Antonio's Hopscotch and Tito’s Vodka partner on fundraising cocktail tied to Luminaria

The partnership supports local artists via a collaborative cocktail called Crystal Ball.

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 4:36 pm

The Crystal Ball is Hopscotch's most popular cocktail, and its glittery effect is created by an ingestible ultraviolet sparkle dust.
Instagram / letshopscotch
The Crystal Ball is Hopscotch's most popular cocktail, and its glittery effect is created by an ingestible ultraviolet sparkle dust.
San Antonio immersive art gallery Hopscotch and Tito’s Vodka have partnered on a cocktail that will raise funds for artists during this year's Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

Made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, butterfly syrup, lime and violette, the sparkly tipple dubbed the Crystal Ball is Hopscotch's most popular cocktail, according to officials with the downtown gallery. The drink is both boozy and glittery, an effect created by an ingestible ultraviolet sparkle dust.

During this year’s Luminaria, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, Hopscotch will donate proceeds from every Crystal Ball to the Working Artist Fund. The fund helps artists living and working in Bexar County engage in workshops and travel, obtain supplies and materials and cover rental expenses and equipment.

Austin-based Tito's will match the cocktail's proceeds with a cash injection into the fund.

“Partnering with Hopscotch and Tito’s Vodka is a testament to the importance of supporting our local artists in San Antonio,” Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said in an emailed statement. “Our city’s rich culture and economy thrives when artists are supported. Together, we are working to ensure the success of our entertainment industry, which we all enjoy.”

This year's Luminaria will offer three music stages, one film stage and feature more than 200 artists at locations stretching from the Tobin Center of the Performing Arts to Travis Park. It will run 6 p.m. to midnight.

