San Antonio’s Magnolia Pancake Haus whipping up plans for new location in Hollywood Park

Magnolia Pancake Haus has become a local favorite due to its fluffy, loaded pancakes.
San Antonio-based Magnolia Pancake Haus will open a fourth location this spring, planting the new eatery in the Hollywood Park area, according to a state filing.
The new pancake paradise will take over a 7,414-square-foot space at 2070 North Loop 1604, the former site of a Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, according to paperwork filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Construction on the restaurant, located near the U.S. Highway 281 intersection, will begin in November, according to the document. Completion is expected in May 2023.
reached out to Magnolia Pancake Haus for comment on the new restaurant but got no immediate response.
The homegrown chain's other stores are located at Embassy Oaks, in the Medical Center and in Cibolo. The latter location opened last December
