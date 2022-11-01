San Antonio’s Magnolia Pancake Haus whipping up plans for new location in Hollywood Park

The new location near the Loop 1604-U.S. Highway 281 interchange will be the San Antonio-based company’s fourth.

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 10:20 am

Magnolia Pancake Haus has become a local favorite due to its fluffy, loaded pancakes. - Instagram / magnoliapancakehaus
Instagram / magnoliapancakehaus
Magnolia Pancake Haus has become a local favorite due to its fluffy, loaded pancakes.
San Antonio-based Magnolia Pancake Haus will open a fourth location this spring, planting the new eatery in the Hollywood Park area, according to a state filing.

The new pancake paradise will take over a 7,414-square-foot space at 2070 North Loop 1604, the former site of a Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, according to paperwork filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Construction on the restaurant, located near the U.S. Highway 281 intersection, will begin in November, according to the document. Completion is expected in May 2023.

The Current reached out to Magnolia Pancake Haus for comment on the new restaurant but got no immediate response.

The homegrown chain's other stores are located at Embassy Oaks, in the Medical Center and in Cibolo. The latter location opened last December.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chocolatier Susana Mijares scares up a win on Food Network’s Halloween Wars

By Nina Rangel

Susana Mijares co-owns Délice Chocolatier and Patisserie in far North Central San Antonio.

Celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week with these San Antonio bars and restaurants

By Nina Rangel

Downtown's Schilo’s Delicatessen is owned by retired U.S. Army Captain Bill Lyons.

Downtown San Antonio's Golden Star Café celebrating 90th anniversary

By Nina Rangel

Golden Star Café is located at 821 W. Commerce St.

Viking Tavern, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Viking Tavern Restaurant is now open at 3299 Wurzbach Road.

Also in Food & Drink

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

By Ron Bechtol

More than what glitters is gold at the appropriately named Southtown restaurant Up Scale

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

Raising a Glass: San Antonio Beer Week has moved to October and now boasts a more diverse board

By Noah Alcala Bach

Previously, San Antonio Beer Week took place in June.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us