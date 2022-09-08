San Antonio's Reese Bros. Barbecue named one of Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants

Instagram / zagarza
Nick and Elliott Reese operate their barbecue truck at 906 Hoefgen Ave., east of downtown.
Local smoked meat outfit Reese Bros. Barbecue
has snagged top marks from Bon Appetit
, landing on the magazine’s 2022 list of 50 Best New Restaurants in America
.
Each year, writers from the mag traverse the country in search of the best new restaurants of the year (tough gig, right?), corralling 50 that leave an impression long after the meal is over.
“The proof is on the tray,” Bon Appetit
said of the brothers’ eats. “Fall-apart brisket oak-smoked to barky perfection, juicy-spicy sausages stuffed with queso fundido, and a slew of excellent Mexican-inspired sides from chefs Jorge Flores and Gabriel Perez.”
Smoked fare from brothers Nick and Elliott Reese — who operate their truck at 906 Hoefgen Ave., east of downtown — joined Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati and unrivaled bagels in Philly,
The Reeses honed their barbecue chops in Austin and east Texas before flaunting them at their first self-owned operation here in San Antonio. They're serving out of a truck parked alongside their forthcoming permanent location, and as San Antonio Current food writer Ron Bechtol wrote
of the eats earlier this year, the word is apparently out.
Reese Bros. Barbecue is one of six Texas eateries to make this year's list. It is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. til sellout.
