San Antonio's Reese Bros. Barbecue named one of Bon Appetit's 50 Best New Restaurants

Reese Bros. is one of six Texas eateries to make this year's diverse list, which also includes Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn and Asian American pastries in Cincinnati.

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 1:32 pm

Nick and Elliott Reese operate their barbecue truck at 906 Hoefgen Ave., east of downtown. - Instagram / zagarza
Instagram / zagarza
Nick and Elliott Reese operate their barbecue truck at 906 Hoefgen Ave., east of downtown.
Local smoked meat outfit Reese Bros. Barbecue has snagged top marks from Bon Appetit, landing on the magazine’s 2022 list of 50 Best New Restaurants in America.

Each year, writers from the mag traverse the country in search of the best new restaurants of the year (tough gig, right?), corralling 50 that leave an impression long after the meal is over.

“The proof is on the tray,” Bon Appetit said of the brothers’ eats. “Fall-apart brisket oak-smoked to barky perfection, juicy-spicy sausages stuffed with queso fundido, and a slew of excellent Mexican-inspired sides from chefs Jorge Flores and Gabriel Perez.”

Smoked fare from brothers Nick and Elliott Reese — who operate their truck at 906 Hoefgen Ave., east of downtown — joined Nigerian fine dining in Brooklyn, Asian American pastries in Cincinnati and unrivaled bagels in Philly,

The Reeses honed their barbecue chops in Austin and east Texas before flaunting them at their first self-owned operation here in San Antonio. They're serving out of a truck parked alongside their forthcoming permanent location, and as San Antonio Current food writer Ron Bechtol wrote of the eats earlier this year, the word is apparently out.

Reese Bros. Barbecue is one of six Texas eateries to make this year's list. It is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. til sellout.

Food & Drink Slideshows

De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

September 7, 2022

