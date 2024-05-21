SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

San Antonio's Sweet Baker co-owner hospitalized after car crash

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for co-owner Stephanie Padilla's medical expenses.

By on Tue, May 21, 2024 at 12:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Homegrown business Sweet Baker operates three San Antonio locations. - Instagram / sweetbakersa
Instagram / sweetbakersa
Homegrown business Sweet Baker operates three San Antonio locations.
San Antonio's Sweet Baker bakery chain is asking for community support after a car accident left one of its two owners temporarily unable to work.

In a Monday social media post, Sweet Baker co-owner Angel Encarnacion alerted fans to a brief closure of all three of the business' locations, saying business partner Stephanie Padilla was en route to the hospital after a car crash.

Tuesday morning, Encarnacion provided an update, explaining that Padilla suffered a broken nose, requiring emergency surgery, and that she'd also suffered injuries to her legs, arms and chest. Padilla's car was totaled and she'll be out of the bakery for five or more weeks.

In the meantime, all baking duties — including producing Sweet Baker's cupcakes, danishes, croissants and other treats — will fall to Encarnacion.

"I’m going to keep the bakeries open, I will be posting a temporary schedule that helps me to bake for all 3 locations," Encarnacion said in a Tuesday update.

Encarnacion set up a GoFundMe account to help pay Padilla's medical and personal expenses and to assist her in replacing her car. At press time, donors have raised $765 toward the $10,000 goal.

Sweet Baker's outlets are located at 701 S. Presa St., 106 Michigan Ave. and 13777 Nacogdoches Road. All three locations will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for the foreseeable future, according to a recent social media post from the business.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters. 

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Houston-based BB's Tex-Orleans abruptly closes South San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

BB's Tex-Orleans shuttered its Brooks City Base location.

Table Talk: Getting a read on new downtown San Antonio arrival The Newstand

By Nina Rangel

Dez Rodriguez (left) and Page Pressley are the owners of new downtown coffee shop The Newstand.

San Antonio Red Lobster's gear auctioned off for $15,500 following abrupt closure

By Nina Rangel

Red Lobster is closing at least 99 locations across the U.S.

San Antonio’s Elotitos Corn Bar closes Government Hill location

By Nina Rangel

Elotitos Corn Bar has closed its Pearl-area location.

Maeve's Many Faces: Government Hill cocktail spot packs plenty of ambition into its small menu

By Ron Bechtol

Maeve offers the Hanky Panky on its "classic" cocktail menu.

Lombrano Food Hall offers automated food experiences that mostly hit the mark

By Ron Bechtol

At Lombrano Food Hall, a small order-pickup foyer fronts a warehouse of ghost kitchens for rent.

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us