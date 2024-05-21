San Antonio's Sweet Baker co-owner hospitalized after car crash

Instagram / sweetbakersa
Homegrown business Sweet Baker operates three San Antonio locations.
San Antonio's Sweet Baker bakery chain is asking for community support after a car accident left one of its two owners temporarily unable to work.
In a Monday social media post, Sweet Baker co-owner Angel Encarnacion alerted fans to a brief closure of all three of the business' locations, saying business partner Stephanie Padilla was en route to the hospital after a car crash.
Tuesday morning, Encarnacion provided an update, explaining that Padilla suffered a broken nose, requiring emergency surgery, and that she'd also suffered injuries to her legs, arms and chest. Padilla's car was totaled and she'll be out of the bakery for five or more weeks.
In the meantime, all baking duties — including producing Sweet Baker's cupcakes, danishes, croissants and other treats — will fall to Encarnacion.
"I’m going to keep the bakeries open, I will be posting a temporary schedule that helps me to bake for all 3 locations," Encarnacion said in a Tuesday update.
Encarnacion set up a GoFundMe account
to help pay Padilla's medical and personal expenses and to assist her in replacing her car. At press time, donors have raised $765 toward the $10,000 goal.
Sweet Baker's outlets are located at 701 S. Presa St., 106 Michigan Ave. and 13777 Nacogdoches Road. All three locations will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for the foreseeable future, according to a recent social media post from the business.
