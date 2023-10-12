BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio’s The Board Couple opens brick-and-mortar shop in nearby Comfort

The new cafe will be located about 45 minutes northwest of San Antonio in the Hill Country town's business district.

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 10:58 am

The Board Couple is known for extravagant cheese and charcuterie grazing boards. - Instagram / theboardcouple
The Board Couple is known for extravagant cheese and charcuterie grazing boards.
The Board Couple, a San Antonio business known for creating extravagant cheese and charcuterie boards, has opened a second location.

The new brick-and-mortar shop is 45 minutes northwest of San Antonio in the Hill Country town of Comfort. Located at 804 High St., Suite B in the town's historic business district, the store began operating in a soft opening capacity in mid-September, according to Facebook posts. A grand opening is scheduled for this Saturday.

The original The Board Couple location, at 2218 N. Zarzamora St. near Woodlawn Lake, is expected to remain in operation.

Partners Monica Nino and Brian Gonzales launched the venture in 2018, initially creating over-the-top charcuterie boards as a weekend hobby. The Board Couple was born after their creations attracted attention on social media and followers began requesting the grazing boards for special events.

Since then, both Nino and Gonzales have expanded their knowledge of wine. The pair trained with the Master Court of Sommeliers, and both retail locations serve wine by the glass along with cheese and charcuterie boards, sandwiches and desserts.

