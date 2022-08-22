San Antonio's Volare Italian Restaurant launches happy hour menu with half-price bottles of wine

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Volare Italian Restaurant Volare's fresh meatball appetizer is available at a discount during happy hour.

San Antonians looking to put an Italian spin on happy hour can now do just that via Volare Italian Restaurant’s newmenu, which includes half-price bottles of wine.Located inside the historic Olmos Pharmacy at 3902 McCullough Avenue, Volare’s new happy hour menu offers deals on food, beer and wine, boasting $3 brews and a selection of $5 and $8 appetizers. Winos can also choose from a menu of select wines offered for half price.Volare’s happy hour menu is available from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.