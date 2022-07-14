San Antonio's Whiskey Cake unveils locally sourced summer menu

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Whiskey Cake Whiskey Cake's new shakshuka-inspired cauliflower rice bowl is among its summer offerings.

San Antonio’s sole Whiskey Cake location has unveiled a summer menu featuring fresh, seasonal ingredients sourced straight from local farmers and vendors.The new offerings span the entire menu. The starters include blistered green beans with candied cashews, pickled red fresno chilis and shiitake mushrooms along with flash-fried Brussels sprouts in a honey-lemon pepper glaze. Its new entrees include a shakshuka-inspired cauliflower rice bowl.Each of the new dishes showcases ingredients in season now, such as okra, peppers and heirloom tomatoes — all of which are used extensively in the revamped menu — as well as herbs and greens from the restaurant's onsite garden.The eatery has also refreshed fan favorites with seasonal flavors, including it pan-steamed mussels, bone-in pork chop and salmon dishes.Whiskey Cake is located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., Suite 21200. It’s open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.