Seguin-based Davila’s BBQ debuts new location inside San Antonio's AT&T Center

Move over, fast-food concessionaires. This season, Spurs fans will be able to snag plates of slow-smoked meats from Seguin-based Davila’s BBQ while catching home games at the AT&T Center.Arena officials selected the family-owned eatery to be among the on-site food options for the Spurs' 2022-2023 season and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo,Davila's AT&T Center concession will offer puro SA snacks such as corn in a cup along with the restaurant's loaded barbecue Frito pie, owner Adrian Davila told the paper. The menu also will include nods to iconic Spurs players including Tim Duncan and Manu Ginóbili, he added.“My nephew came up with a [brisket grilled cheese] sandwich. … He said, 'Why don’t you name a sandwich, The Big Fundamental, like Tim Duncan,” Davila told. “It will probably have some of our sausage and brisket, and it will be something big and tall like Tim.”AT&T Center officials also requested a nod to four-time NBA champion and recent Hall of Fame addition Manu Ginóbili in the form of a sandwich featuring a sauce inspired by the player's native Argentina. The to-be-determined sando will debut Wednesday, Oct. 19, opening night for the season.Davila, a third-generation pitmaster, has won praise for helping preserve the cooking traditions of vaqueros, the Latin American cattle herders who roamed the plains of Texas and Mexico. He’s won multiple awards and penned cookbooks including(Countryman Press).The Davila’s BBQ concession will located on the AT&T Center's charter level between sections 116 and 120. Barbecue lovers can still find Davila’s smoked meats at the family’s flagship location at 418 W. Kingsbury St. in Seguin.