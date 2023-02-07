Southtown San Antonio venue The Good Kind to hold inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off this month

click to enlarge Flickr / « R☼Wεnα » The Good Kind will hold an inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off on Fat Tuesday.

Southtown garden bar The Good Kind will hold its inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, featuring spins on the New Orleans favorite from 18 San Antonio chefs.Scheduled participants in the competition include Jason Dady of Tre Trattoria and Jardin, PJ Edwards from Meadow Neighborhood Eatery, Kristina Zhao and Jian Li of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen and Botika’s Geronimo Lopez, among others. The chefs will compete in three categories: Audience Favorite, Judge's Pick and Chef's Choice.The event will take place on the Southtown grounds of The Good Kind and Ivy Hall, 1127 S. St. Mary's St., from 6-9 p.m. Tickets run $50 and include gumbo samples from all participating chefs. A cash bar will operate during the event.