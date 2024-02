These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering Valentine's Day eats and treats

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine Bakery Lorraine has special Valentine's-themed treats on offer.

click to enlarge Nick Simonite Those looking to party can enjoy the "Shot Through the Heart" '80s music night at Havana Bar.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country The 'Til Death Do Us Part murder mystery puts a spooky twist on Valentine's festivities.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo The zoo is offering a couple's dinner in it's Africa Live! exhibiit.