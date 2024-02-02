These San Antonio bars and restaurants are offering Valentine's Day eats and treats

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine has special Valentine's-themed treats on offer.
Valentine's Day is supposed to be all about romance, but planning a special outing for the holiday can be a drag. Fortunately, San Antonio's bars and restaurants have made that part easy with a slate of Valentine's-themed menus, treats and special events that are sure to please.
Hotel Havana’s
on-site restaurant Ocho
is holding a four-course Valentine’s Dinner from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. The meal will start with a guava mixed green salad, followed by a leek and plantain soup, a short rib and cheese polenta entrée and finished with a strawberry tres leches cake. The curated Valentine’s dinner is $85 per person and begins at 7 p.m. Reservations can be made via Resy
. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, bunkhousehotels.com/hotel-havana.
Havana Bar
at Hotel Havana is hosting “Shot Through the Heart” on Valentine's Day, an ‘80s themed music night with specialty cocktails and a themed costume contest. The event is free to attend from 6 to 11 p.m. with holiday-exclusive drinks available for purchase throughout the night, like the El Buen Santo, which features ginger beer, grapefruit juice, agave, lime juice, lavender syrup and Carabuena Tequila. One lucky couple will also have a chance to win two tickets to a future Hotel Havana event by participating in the costume contest. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, bunkhousehotels.com/hotel-havana.
click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine
Nick Simonite
Those looking to party can enjoy the "Shot Through the Heart" '80s music night at Havana Bar.
is now taking pre-orders for its Valentine’s Day bouquets with macarons. The floral arrangements range from $50 to $75 and come with a 6-pack of triple vanilla, pistachio and raspberry flavored Parisian macarons. The bakery also plans to roll out Valentine’s Day-exclusive pastries like a Strawberry Pop Heart, a Heart Moonpie and a Japonaise that will be available closer to the holiday in-stores and at all locations. If you’d prefer to hold off on V-Day purchases until the big day, Bakery Lorraine’s Pearl location will have a flower pop-up tent posted outside from 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 14. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com.
San Antonio Spanish cuisine chain Toro Kitchen + Bar
is offering a two-person dining special that includes a small Tablado del Chef, Paella Toro, a chocolate or lime icebox cake slice and a choice of Rivarey Tempranillo or Cava brut to drink. The couple's dining experience will be available Feb. 12-18 for $84 at all three Toro locations. Multiple locations, torokitchenandbar.com.
Southside steakhouse staple Little Red Barn
is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a $65 dinner-for-two special on Feb. 9, 10 and 14. The dinner includes a choice of two entrees like a T-bone, ribeye, filet or steak and shrimp with a fountain drink, salad, side and roll for each and a choice of cheesecake or apple pie dessert to share. The special will be available dine-in only from 11 a.m.-9 p.m Feb. 9-10 and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Feb. 14. 1836 S. Hackberry St., (210) 532-4235, lrbsteakhouse.com.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country
The 'Til Death Do Us Part murder mystery puts a spooky twist on Valentine's festivities.
For the lovers looking to partake in something a little spookier this Valentine’s weekend, Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa
is partnering with Baker Street Mystery to host ‘Till Death Do Us Part, an immersive wedding-themed murder mystery event at the hotel’s Cactus Oak Tavern
. Attendees will be assigned a character when they arrive and work to solve a romance-themed mystery while they sample appetizers and imbibe from an open bar. Tickets for adults are $70 each and can be reserved online
for the Feb. 17 evening event. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive, (210) 647-1234, hyattregencyhillcountry.com.
For those couples with a taste for tequila, Cibolo Moon
at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa
is holding a five-course dinner Friday, Feb. 16 for $95 per person. Each course is paired with a specialty cocktail featuring Maestro Dobel Tequila. For more information about the night’s menu and to make reservations, email [email protected]
. 23808 Resort Parkway, (210) 276-2500, marriott.com.
Ranger Creek Brewing and Distillery
is holding a Valentine’s Day Pairing Dinner for $70 per person with two seating times available. Tickets for either of the 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. seatings are required ahead of time and include a two-course meal accompanied by three specialty cocktails or beers and live music entertainment. A vanilla bean panna cotta dessert with spirit or whiskey pairing can be purchased for an additional $15. Tickets can be reserved online
. 4834 Whirlwind Drive, (210) 339-2282, drinkrangercreek.com.
Swanky Southtown eatery Bliss
is offering up a special three-course Valentine’s Day dinner for $135 per person. Dish options for the night include East Coast oysters, sashimi tostadas, fried quail, red wine-braised short ribs, pumpkin cheese cheesecake and flourless chocolate cake, among others. Reservations can be made by ringing the restaurant at (210) 225-2547. A comprehensive menu can be viewed on the restaurant’s Facebook
and Instagram
pages. 926 S. Presa St., (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The zoo is offering a couple's dinner in it's Africa Live! exhibiit.
The San Antonio Zoo
still has a limited number of spots available for the 6 and 8 p.m. seatings of its Wild at Heart Valentine’s Day fine dining experience. The six-course meal will be set in the underground candle-lit Africa Live! exhibit, featuring underwater views of the hippo habitat. Standard seating tickets include a prix fixe menu, a champagne toast, chocolate covered strawberries and musical entertainment for $150 per person
. The full dinner menu can be viewed and tickets purchased on the zoo’s website. 3903 N. St. Mary's Street, (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org.
SeaWorld San Antonio
is holding a gourmet dining experience inside its Explorer’s Reef attraction on Feb. 14. Couples can enjoy a formal cocktail hour while interacting with SeaWorld’s animal ambassadors, followed by a five-course meal with underwater views of sharks, rays and coral reef fish. After dinner, couples will be taken to Discovery Cove for a dolphin meet and greet and photo opportunities with the underwater creatures. Tables are $199.99 for a party of two and can be reserved online
. 10500 SeaWorld Drive, (210) 520-4732, seaworld.com.
Zocca Cuisine D'Italia
at The Westin Riverwalk
is offering romantic couples dining experiences Feb. 14-17 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Dining packages start at $130 and each include a four-course dinner for two featuring dishes like stuffed shells, strawberries & gorgonzola, lobster ravioli, tuscan steak and red velvet cake. For more information on the dining packages and to purchase tickets, visit The Westin Riverwalk’s Eventbrite page
. 420 West Market St., (210) 224-6500, zoccariverwalk.com.
Southtown’s health-focused apothecary kitchen Pharm Table
is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a Kama Sutra-inspired menu designed to “arouse the senses.” The four-course meal begins at $90 per person with the option to add on wine pairings for an additional $40. The menu features dishes including lentil rice paper dumplings, sour orange pistachio rice and lion’s mane mushroom masala. Reservations require a $25 deposit fee per person and can be booked on Tock
. 611 S. Presa St., Suite 106, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed