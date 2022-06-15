These San Antonio restaurants and bars are offering deals for Dad this Father's Day

Their meals, packages and special events are designed to please Papa on his big day.

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 12:07 pm

Alamo Beer is gearing up for its Annual FatherFest event. - INSTAGRAM / ALAMOBEERCO
Instagram / alamobeerco
Alamo Beer is gearing up for its Annual FatherFest event.
Neckties, electronics and tools may be among the most common Father’s Day gifts, but with so many dining options available in the Alamo City, we're guessing Dad wouldn't mind being treated to a nice meal and a cold one as well.

These San Antonio dining establishments are offering meals, deals and special events on Sunday, June 19 designed to please Papa on his big day.

Alamo Beer is gearing up for its Annual FatherFest event, this year hosting American rockabilly and country act Two Tons of Steel and cover band Finding Friday as entertainment. Guests can expect food and beer, lawn games, onsite hair cuts by Diesel Barber Shop pros, vendors and a bounce house for kids. The free, daylong shindig benefits Pints for Prostates, which will be providing free prostate, testosterone and lipid screenings for guys during the event. Alamo Beer Co., 415 Burnet St., (830) 428-6980, alamobeer.com.

San Antonio’s Grand Hyatt hotel is offering Father’s Day Topgolf Experiences for the wannabe golf pro in your life. The $80 package includes an hour in a Topgolf Swing Suite and a bucket of dad’s favorite domestic brews. The hotel’s interactive Swing Suite features a variety of virtual diversions including Topgolf target games, zombie dodgeball, hockey, baseball, football and carnival games. Reservations are required. Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, 600 E. Market St., (210) 224-1234, OpenTable Reservations.

Chicken N Pickle's San Antonio location will hold a Father’s Day pickleball tournament with a couple of dad-tastic twists. Pickleball enthusiasts will compete for the title of Can in Hand champs — that is, they’ll have won the tournament with a paddle in one hand and a can of beer or seltzer in the other. Yep, that’s a tournament rule. The restaurant also will award prizes to those who embody the essence of Dad with their outfits, so competitors may want to don their socks and sandals before hitting the courts. Teammates must be over the age of 21 to compete. Registration is $60 per team. Chicken N Pickle, 5215 UTSA Blvd., (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio.

Gather Brewing Co. is offering a $20 Father's Day Special featuring a 12-ounce sirloin steak. - INSTAGRAM / GATHERBREWINGCOMPANY
Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany
Gather Brewing Co. is offering a $20 Father's Day Special featuring a 12-ounce sirloin steak.
Gather Brewing Co., known for its growing lineup of handcrafted beers,  is offering a $20 Father's Day Special featuring a 12-ounce grass-fed, sirloin steak topped with herb compound butter and served with garlic parmesan fries and truffle aioli. The special will be available Sunday until it sells out. Gather Brewing Co., 210 E. Aviation Blvd., (210) 868-3596, gatherbrewing.co .

Pluckers locations across the Alamo City will offer dads a free meal — so long as he's up for wings tossed in one of the Austin-based chain's signature sauces, a salad or a chicken sandwich. To redeem the free goods, someone at the table must be a Pluckers Club reward member. Pluckers, Multiple Locations, pluckers.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

Food & Drink Slideshows

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

Food & Drink Slideshows

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

Trending

San Antonio’s Thirsty Horse Saloon unveils massive back patio, music stage

By Nina Rangel

Thirsty Horse Saloon has expanded its footprint via a massive new space its calling the Back Porch.

San Antonio Mexican restaurant Rosario's eyes August opening for new Southtown location

By Nina Rangel

A rendering of the new Rosario’s at 722 S. St. Mary’s St.

After a rash of shootings, San Antonio bars are eager to protect themselves and their patrons

By Nina Rangel

An active-shooter training session held at San Antonio bar Sir Winston's in early June.

Italian eateries Arrosta and Allora are markedly different, but both have their charms

By Ron Bechtol

Allora's olive-brined grilled octopus.

Also in Food & Drink

After a rash of shootings, San Antonio bars are eager to protect themselves and their patrons

By Nina Rangel

An active-shooter training session held at San Antonio bar Sir Winston's in early June.

Italian eateries Arrosta and Allora are markedly different, but both have their charms

By Ron Bechtol

Allora's olive-brined grilled octopus.

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

By Ron Bechtol

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us