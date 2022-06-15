These San Antonio restaurants and bars are offering deals for Dad this Father's Day

Instagram / alamobeerco
Alamo Beer is gearing up for its Annual FatherFest event.
Neckties, electronics and tools may be among the most common Father’s Day gifts, but with so many dining options available in the Alamo City, we're guessing Dad wouldn't mind being treated to a nice meal and a cold one as well.
These San Antonio dining establishments are offering meals, deals and special events on Sunday, June 19 designed to please Papa on his big day.
Alamo Beer
is gearing up for its Annual FatherFest event, this year hosting American rockabilly and country act Two Tons of Steel and cover band Finding Friday as entertainment. Guests can expect food and beer, lawn games, onsite hair cuts by Diesel Barber Shop pros, vendors and a bounce house for kids. The free, daylong shindig benefits Pints for Prostates, which will be providing free prostate, testosterone and lipid screenings for guys during the event. Alamo Beer Co., 415 Burnet St., (830) 428-6980, alamobeer.com.
San Antonio’s Grand Hyatt
hotel is offering Father’s Day Topgolf Experiences for the wannabe golf pro in your life. The $80 package includes an hour in a Topgolf Swing Suite and a bucket of dad’s favorite domestic brews. The hotel’s interactive Swing Suite features a variety of virtual diversions including Topgolf target games, zombie dodgeball, hockey, baseball, football and carnival games. Reservations are required. Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, 600 E. Market St., (210) 224-1234, OpenTable Reservations.
Chicken N Pickle
's San Antonio location will hold a Father’s Day pickleball tournament with a couple of dad-tastic twists. Pickleball enthusiasts will compete for the title of Can in Hand champs — that is, they’ll have won the tournament with a paddle in one hand and a can of beer or seltzer in the other. Yep, that’s a tournament rule. The restaurant also will award prizes to those who embody the essence of Dad with their outfits, so competitors may want to don their socks and sandals before hitting the courts. Teammates must be over the age of 21 to compete. Registration
is $60 per team. Chicken N Pickle, 5215 UTSA Blvd., (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio.
Gather Brewing Co.
Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany
Gather Brewing Co. is offering a $20 Father's Day Special featuring a 12-ounce sirloin steak.
, known for its growing lineup of handcrafted beers, is offering a $20 Father's Day Special featuring a 12-ounce grass-fed, sirloin steak topped with herb compound butter and served with garlic parmesan fries and truffle aioli. The special will be available Sunday until it sells out. Gather Brewing Co., 210 E. Aviation Blvd., (210) 868-3596, gatherbrewing.co .
Pluckers
locations across the Alamo City will offer dads a free meal — so long as he's up for wings tossed in one of the Austin-based chain's signature sauces, a salad or a chicken sandwich. To redeem the free goods, someone at the table must be a Pluckers Club reward member. Pluckers, Multiple Locations, pluckers.com.
