These San Antonio restaurants are hosting singles events to spark summer romance

The events range from a downtown speed dating gathering to a wine mixer that helps raise money for Haven for Hope.

By on Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 10:14 am

Several San Antonio bars and restaurants are hosting summer singles' mixers. - UNSPLASH / HELENA LOPES
Unsplash / Helena Lopes
Several San Antonio bars and restaurants are hosting summer singles' mixers.
We're pretty sure Shakespeare never experienced anything like a San Antonio summer when he penned the famous line, “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?”

Yes, it may be far too hot for many Alamo City residents to consider canoodling with a new love interest. Just the same, local eateries are hosting singles mixers to help those willing to brave the scorching temps connect with hot new partners.

Who says you have to spend your Hot Girl Summer alone, anyway?

Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen’s Insta-worthy atmosphere seems like a picturesque backdrop for meeting new people at its Wednesday, July 27 singles mixer. Hosted by The Bees Knees Events, the event for folks ages 24-40 will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $33. Interested singles can register at the mixer’s Eventbrite page. 103 East Jones Avenue, Register at Eventbrite.

Moses Rose's Hideout hosts SA Singles Network speed dating events at its historic downtown digs every Thursday at 7 p.m. These weekly events feature complimentary bites, drink specials and entertainment. A $10 registration fee grants entrance to 21-and-up singles. 516 E. Houston Street, Moses Rose's Speed Dating Event on Facebook.

Scuzzi's Italian Restaurant will host an UnWine Singles Social Wine Mixer on Saturday, July 23, replete with “high-connection and chemistry”-building icebreakers for attendees. The event runs 7-9 p.m. and costs $25 — a portion of which will be donated to the event’s featured non-profit, Haven for Hope. It's hosted by local influencer The Dating Doc. 4035 North Loop 1604 West, #102, UnWine Singles Social Mixer on Eventbrite.

So Frio Bistro & Wine Bar at the Doubletree San Antonio Downtown hotel will also host singles for a night of mingling on Saturday, July 23. Hosted by local blind date matchmaking service MyCheekyDate, tickets to the event are $38.25 per attendee. 502 W. César E Chávez Boulevard, MyCheekyDate Saturday Speed Dating on Eventbrite.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Trending

Trio of East Side mom-and-pop businesses worry they may not survive ADA lawsuits

By Noah Alcala Bach

Tank’s Pizza owner Michael Brown said his restaurant regularly serves customers with disabilities, adding that everything inside is up to code.

Mr. and Mrs. G's, ADA Lawsuits: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

William and Addie Garner opened Mr. and Mrs. G’s Home Cooking in 1991.

San Antonio's Whiskey Cake unveils locally sourced summer menu

By Nina Rangel

Whiskey Cake's new shakshuka-inspired cauliflower rice bowl is among its summer offerings.

San Antonio's Gold Coffee launches its Lil' Treasures kitchen — and sells out in 40 minutes

By Noah Alcala Bach

Customers line up for a morning pick-me-up at Gold Coffee.

Also in Food & Drink

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

By Nina Rangel

Summer Spirits: These three Texas-made liquors are a perfect addition to hot-weather drinks

Austin entrepreneurs plan to open cluster of bars on North Alamo in downtown San Antonio

By Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

An Austin partnership plans to convert this cluster of buildings at 901 N. Alamo St. into four bars.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us