These San Antonio restaurants are hosting singles events to spark summer romance

Unsplash / Helena Lopes Several San Antonio bars and restaurants are hosting summer singles' mixers.

We're pretty sure Shakespeare never experienced anything like a San Antonio summer when he penned the famous line, “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?”Yes, it may be far too hot for many Alamo City residents to consider canoodling with a new love interest. Just the same, local eateries are hosting singles mixers to help those willing to brave the scorching temps connect with hot new partners.Who says you have to spend your Hot Girl Summer alone, anyway?Insta-worthy atmosphere seems like a picturesque backdrop for meeting new people at its Wednesday, July 27 singles mixer. Hosted by The Bees Knees Events, the event for folks ages 24-40 will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $33. Interested singles can register at the mixer’s Eventbrite page.hosts SA Singles Network speed dating events at its historic downtown digs every Thursday at 7 p.m. These weekly events feature complimentary bites, drink specials and entertainment. A $10 registration fee grants entrance to 21-and-up singles.will host an UnWine Singles Social Wine Mixer on Saturday, July 23, replete with “high-connection and chemistry”-building icebreakers for attendees. The event runs 7-9 p.m. and costs $25 — a portion of which will be donated to the event’s featured non-profit, Haven for Hope. It's hosted by local influencer The Dating Doc.at the Doubletree San Antonio Downtown hotel will also host singles for a night of mingling on Saturday, July 23. Hosted by local blind date matchmaking service MyCheekyDate, tickets to the event are $38.25 per attendee.