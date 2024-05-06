These San Antonio restaurants are offering Mother's Day brunch and special menus

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Central Market Central Market is offering three Mother's Day specials.

Chocolatl Chocolates & Confections is offering several Mother's Day bon bon boxes.

Alamo Drafthouse will offer a Mother's Day screening of Mamma Mia!, alongside a prix-fixe brunch.

Landrace will host a Mother's Day brunch.

Mother's Day 2024 will be here before we know it, and those who have yet to schedule something special for Mom are in luck. Lots of San Antonio restaurants are pulling out the stops to make it holiday to rememberHere's a rundown of local establishments offering brunches and special menus for Mother's Day:Bougie grocery spotis offering three Mother's Day specials: a brunch meal with a migas breakfast casserole, chicken poblano enchiladas and side dishes; a breakfast-in-bed package with two solo migas breakfast casseroles and sides; and a mimosa kit with orange juice, apple-lemon ginger juice and watermelon lime cold pressed juice. Bubbly isn't included in the last option, however.will offer a small bouquet with a box of six Parisian macarons in flavors such as Triple Vanilla, Pistachio and Raspberry. This mom-approved offer is available for $50 by placing the order at a Bakery Lorraine location or via the chain's website. The last day to order will be Thursday, May 9, and each order is available for pickup at the Bakery Lorraine location of choice between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 or Sunday, May 12.Local chocolatier and pastry chef Alessia Benavides ofis offering several Mother's Day bon bon boxes along with a cheesecake lover's box, all available for pickup or to be shipped via the Chocolatl website. One such box includes 15 bonbons in an assortment of flavors and chocolate covered pecans. Orders must be made by Wednesday, May 8, to ensure delivery by Mother's Day. Pick-up orders can be snagged May 11.will offer a Saturday, May 11, “Pre-Mother’s Day” brunch at its onsite restaurant,. The brunch will feature a four-course menu with bottomless mimosas. On Sunday, May 12, the resort'swill offer brunch with roasted prime rib and blueberry mascarpone French toast.will offer a Mother’s Day screening of, pairing the mother-daughter, mystery-dad musical with a three-course prix fixe brunch. Eats include herb-cheese toast, a chicken shawarma couscous bowl and pineapple toffee cake.'s onsite restaurantwill host Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, May 12. Brunch will run $75 per adult and $29 per child under 12. The menu will feature antipasto, omelette and Belgian waffle stations plus a selection of entrees such as seafood paella and cheese ravioli with mushroom alfredo sauce.will offer brunch all day at all of its locations, which will include free mimosas to the first 50 moms. The bakery chain has also debuted a tart box for the big day, featuring tarts filled with tiramisu, chocolate-tangerine, cherry mousse, guava or pastry cream with fruit.will celebrate moms all weekend with an off-menu entree and cocktail, both available May 9-12. The dish will feature seared scallops and gulf shrimp on top of parmesan risotto loaded with asparagus and spring peas. The special cocktail is a watermelon margarita made with Mi Campo Blanco tequila, watermelon puree and lime juice.'s onsite restaurantwill offer a Mother's Day brunch menu featuring items such as chorizo deviled eggs, mezcal shrimp cocktail, corn cake eggs Benedict and lump crab frittata. Brunch runs 7 a.m.-2 p.m.The swankywill host Mother's Day brunch at its onsite restaurant,onSunday,May 12, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Menu highlights will include classic brunch eats such as French toast topped with seasonal compote, buttermilk biscuits with maple gravy and Danish pastries. There will also be a champagne wall and mimosa cart.