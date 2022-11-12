These San Antonio restaurants are preparing Thanksgiving dinner so you don't have to

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Central Market Central Market is offering six different chef-prepared meals for pick-up ahead of Thanksgiving.

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner is a major ordeal, and rising grocery prices may give you even more reason to reconsider preparing one from scratch this year.Luckily, San Antonio restaurants are primed to prepare holiday meals so you don’t have to — whether you plan to eat at their place or take the meal home to serve it in your own.Jewish delicatessenis offering a to-go Thanksgiving meal that includes a smoked turkey, an assortment of homemade sides, pies and batched cocktails. Each item is available for purchase individually, or diners can buy the whole shebang. Pre-orders can be placed online through Nov. 18.will offer Thanksgiving plates on the big day from 11 a.m.-8p.m., featuring cider-brined turkey, sausage and sage stuffing, truffle-whipped potatoes, green bean and mushroom casserole, cranberry sauce and a roll. The dinners run $40 per person.will be open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, serving up traditional plates including turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, broccoli and rolls for $16.99 each, while supplies last. This looking for an alternative to turkey on the big day can order from the entire menu.is offering six different chef-prepared meals for the big day, including pies, tamales, casseroles, smoked ham and roasted turkey — all available for pick-up. The store’s Traditional Turkey Meal serves six to eight people and features an oven-roasted turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans with toasted almonds, whipped potatoes, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.at downtown’s Hotel Valencia will offer three-course meals featuring traditional holiday fare such as a savory roasted butternut squash soup, roasted turkey, sweet yams with Caribbean-maple glaze, jalapeño cornbread stuffing and green beans almandine. The menu will be available for dine-in guests from 5-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The price is set at $65 per person.Hotel Contessa’swill serve up a family style pre-fixe menu on Thanksgiving, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The $85-per-person feast will feature roast turkey, chorizo cornbread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes and other holiday fare. Dinner guests get complimentary valet parking at the hotel for the evening.is hosting a Thanksgiving celebration with options including hand-carved turkey with gravy, brioche sage stuffing, cranberry chutney, roasted butternut squash, hand-whipped mashed potatoes and a pumpkin pie tartlet. Thanksgiving fare will be available from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and reservations are highly recommended.