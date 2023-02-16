These San Antonio restaurants will celebrate Mardi Gras with special menus, parties, events

click to enlarge
Several San Antonio eateries will hold Mardi Gras celebrations next week.
From Fiesta to New Year's Eve, San Antonio definitely knows how to laissez bon temps rouler
Which may explain why so many folks here also like to partake in Mardi Gras celebrations. We dug up six Alamo City eateries offering up Cajun and Creole food and music to celebrate the annual fête.
Walk-On’s
has created a King Cake martini, made with Rum Chata, Kahlua, Svedka Vodka and vanilla puree. Naturally, it's topped with Mardi Gras-themed sprinkles. Available Feb. 13-24. 1400 Pantheon Way, (210) 451-0563, walk-ons.com.
The Rustic
will offer fried crawfish tails, crawfish étouffée and chicken-and-sausage jambalaya from Feb. 10–21 along with a crawfish boil on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Cam Ballou and The Darker Shades of Zydeco also will perform all day on Feb. 21. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.
Smashin’ Crab
’s three San Antonio locations is offering Cajun food specials such as jambalaya, dirty rice, gumbo and étouffée for the entire month of February. The restaurants will celebrate Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, with authentic New Orleans King Cake flown in from world-famous Joe Gambino’s Bakery. The treat will be available by the slice at all locations while supplies last. Multiple locations, smashincrab.com.
Künstler Brewing
is offering a Muffuletta sandwich this week, and will hold a charred and grilled oyster event Saturday, Feb. 18. The south-of-downtown brewery also will serve up döner kebabs — Mediterranean spiced ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, kraut salad and tangy feta tzatziki rolled into a garlic butter pita — all day. 323 E. Lachapelle St., (210) 787-0835, kuenstlerbrewing.com.
Dog and Pony
in Boerne will hold its Mardi Gras Sunday Funday on Feb. 19. The family-friendly eatery will debut an Imperial King Cake Blonde Ale made in collaboration with Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. and serve up Cajun food and drinks all day long. Bexar Brass will provide NOLA-style tunes from 1-4 p.m. 1481 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.
The Good Kind
will hold its inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, featuring spins on the New Orleans favorite from 18 San Antonio chefs. The event will take place on the Southtown grounds of The Good Kind and Ivy Hall from 6-9 p.m. Tickets run $50 and include gumbo samples from all participating chefs. 1127 S. St. Mary's St.,(210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.
