These San Antonio restaurants will celebrate Mardi Gras with special menus, parties, events

The Rustic, Künstler Brewing, Dog and Pony and more are getting in on the Mardi Gras action.

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 12:21 pm

click to enlarge Several San Antonio eateries will hold Mardi Gras celebrations next week. - Sean Locke Photography / Shutterstock
Sean Locke Photography / Shutterstock
Several San Antonio eateries will hold Mardi Gras celebrations next week.
From Fiesta to New Year's Eve, San Antonio definitely knows how to laissez bon temps rouler.

Which may explain why so many folks here also like to partake in Mardi Gras celebrations. We dug up six Alamo City eateries offering up Cajun and Creole food and music to celebrate the annual fête.

Walk-On’s has created a King Cake martini, made with Rum Chata, Kahlua, Svedka Vodka and vanilla puree. Naturally, it's topped with Mardi Gras-themed sprinkles. Available Feb. 13-24. 1400 Pantheon Way, (210) 451-0563, walk-ons.com.

The Rustic will offer fried crawfish tails, crawfish étouffée and chicken-and-sausage jambalaya from Feb. 10–21 along with a crawfish boil on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Cam Ballou and The Darker Shades of Zydeco also will perform all day on Feb. 21. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.

Smashin’ Crab’s three San Antonio locations is offering Cajun food specials such as jambalaya, dirty rice, gumbo and étouffée for the entire month of February. The restaurants will celebrate Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, with authentic New Orleans King Cake flown in from world-famous Joe Gambino’s Bakery. The treat will be available by the slice at all locations while supplies last. Multiple locations, smashincrab.com.

Künstler Brewing is offering a Muffuletta sandwich this week, and will hold a charred and grilled oyster event Saturday, Feb. 18. The south-of-downtown brewery also will serve up döner kebabs — Mediterranean spiced ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, kraut salad and tangy feta tzatziki rolled into a garlic butter pita — all day. 323 E. Lachapelle St., (210) 787-0835, kuenstlerbrewing.com.

Dog and Pony in Boerne will hold its Mardi Gras Sunday Funday on Feb. 19. The family-friendly eatery will debut an Imperial King Cake Blonde Ale made in collaboration with Cibolo Creek Brewing Co. and serve up Cajun food and drinks all day long. Bexar Brass will provide NOLA-style tunes from 1-4 p.m. 1481 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.

The Good Kind will hold its inaugural Gumbo Cook-Off on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, featuring spins on the New Orleans favorite from 18 San Antonio chefs. The event will take place on the Southtown grounds of The Good Kind and Ivy Hall from 6-9 p.m. Tickets run $50 and include gumbo samples from all participating chefs. 1127 S. St. Mary's St.,(210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

