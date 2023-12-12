Traveling Brewsology Beer Fest stopping in San Antonio next spring

Instagram / brewsology
The Brewsology fest will take over the Witte Museum March 30.
The Brewsology Beer Fest — billed as a boozy take on middle-school museum field trips — will take over San Antonio’s Witte Museum next spring.
The the traveling festival's inaugural Alamo City appearance is scheduled for March 30 and will feature more than 50 breweries from Texas and beyond, according to its website. Texas craft brewers Freetail Brewing Co., Second Pitch Beer Co., Saint Arnold and Austin Eastciders will join out-of-state players including Madison, Wisconsin’s Untitled Art and Evil Twin Brewing out of New York City.
Attendees of Alamo City Brewsology Beer Fest will be able to sample around 150 beers and access museum exhibits after hours, according to the gathering's website. The site also lists stops in cities including Charlotte, Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota, between now and the fest's South Texas visit.
Tickets to the San Antonio event are available online
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed