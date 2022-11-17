Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores

The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 9:47 am

click to enlarge 94,000 pounds of H-E-B ground beef have been recalled for possible contamination with mirror-like material. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
94,000 pounds of H-E-B ground beef have been recalled for possible contamination with mirror-like material.
Tyson Foods, a supplier to San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B, has issued a voluntary recall for nearly 94,000 pounds ground beef that may be contaminated with mirror-like material.

The recall involves 5- and 10-pound chubs of H-E-B brand Hill Country Fare 73% ground beef and 5-pound packages of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda and Central Market stores in Texas.

The recalled chubs were produced at Tyson’s Amarillo facility, according to a statement issued by the grocery chain. The affected HCF and H-E-B products from have a "freeze by" date of Nov. 25, 2022.

H-E-B officials said all products related to Tyson’s recall have been removed from store shelves. They also said they have received no reports of injuries.

Customers who purchased any of the products related to the recall can return them to the store for a full refund.

