We now know where California comfort food chain Black Bear Diner will set up shop in San Antonio

California-based Black Bear Diner will open two San Antonio locations in 2023.
California comfort food chain Black Bear Diner earlier this year unveiled plans for a Texas expansion
. Now we know where the chain is planning to open its first San Antonio locations.
One San Antonio restaurant will be located at 1112 Ackerman Road, on the East Side, not far from Fort Sam Houston, according to a recent Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations filing. Construction is slated to begin at the end of August, and the anticipated completion date is Jan. 1.
The second location is listed as 8614 Texas Highway 151, on the far West Side. Construction o that property is set to begin Nov. 1 and end April 1. Renovations on the 5,000-square-foot space will cost $600,000, according to the TDLR report.
Black Bear Diner is known for its stick-to-your-ribs fare including chicken fried steak benedict, homemade meatloaf and slow-cooked pot roast.
