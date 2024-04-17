Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

WTF Food News: Crocs releases ugly AF Pringles-inspired footwear line

Who the hell asked for potato crisp-inspired Crocs and boots?

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 4:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pringles And Crocs have launched a footwear collection. - Courtesy Photo / Pringles x Crocs
Courtesy Photo / Pringles x Crocs
Pringles And Crocs have launched a footwear collection.
Potato chip conglomerate Pringles has partnered with casual footwear company Crocs for a line of ugly-as-sin shoes that are — inexplicably — already selling out.

The collaboration features three limited-edition Pringles-inspired Crocs styles as well as a collection of Pringles-themed Jibbitz charms to jazz up each shoe.

On offer are classic Crocs clogs in four mix-and-match colors. Red and orange are meant to reflect the original Pringles flavors, while blue and green are designed to mirror Pringles Sour Cream & Onion and Pringles Salt & Vinegar, according to company officials. And of course, each features a mustachioed strap. Because why the hell not?

A pair of simple black and white graphic slides are also available — presumably for those looking for a smaller faux mustaches attached to their feet.
click to enlarge On offer are classic Crocs clogs and a pair of slides, all with plastic mustaches. - Courtesy Photo / Pringles x Crocs
Courtesy Photo / Pringles x Crocs
On offer are classic Crocs clogs and a pair of slides, all with plastic mustaches.
What's really got us scratching our heads, though, is the collab's "Classic Crush Boot." These ugly-ass pieces of footwear feature a "pop of classic Pringles-red and a stacked crisp heel," according to marketing materials — not to mention a first-of-its-kind custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles package.

Why, you may ask? According to Pringles and Crocs officials: "So fashionistas and snackers alike can carry their favorite crisps on their favorite shoes."

Okie dokie, then.

Should any of these new footwear abominations tickle your fashion fancy, we should warn you the boots are already sold out.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Popular Salad and Go concept expanding its San Antonio footprint

By Nina Rangel

The drive-thru concept opened its first San Antonio location in February 2024.

Pure Country BBQ to take over Boerne's Dog & Pony space

By Nina Rangel

Boerne's Dog & Pony Grill will close at the end of the month.

Texas' Garrison Brothers Distillery to release 2024 Lady Bird bourbon May 11

By Nina Rangel

Garrison Brothers' award-winning Lady Bird bourbon will be released May 11.

Whiskey Riot event to bring more than 200 whiskies to San Antonio Saturday, May 18

By Nina Rangel

Whiskey Riot will come to San Antonio May 18.

These beer and food pairings from San Antonio brewpubs are worth raising a glass to

By Nina Rangel

Vista Brewing's crispy chicken sandwich features a Thai sriracha-glazed fried chicken thigh, aioli, house-made pickles and chipotle lime slaw on a brioche bun.

Camp Hot Wells' extensive list of beer, wines and more offers good reason to soak your feet

By Ron Bechtol

Visitors can dip their feet in the free soaking pools outside the order window at Camp Hot Wells.

New project hopes no-cost Lyft and Uber rides can help remedy San Antonio's drunk driving problem

By Nina Rangel

Participating businesses include El Camino and Besame food truck parks, Dive Bar and Restaurant and Dakota East Side Icehouse.

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us