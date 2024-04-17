WTF Food News: Crocs releases ugly AF Pringles-inspired footwear line

click to enlarge
Pringles And Crocs have launched a footwear collection.
Potato chip conglomerate Pringles has partnered with casual footwear company Crocs for a line of ugly-as-sin shoes that are — inexplicably — already selling out.
The collaboration features three limited-edition Pringles-inspired Crocs styles as well as a collection of Pringles-themed Jibbitz charms to jazz up each shoe.
On offer are classic Crocs clogs in four mix-and-match colors. Red and orange are meant to reflect the original Pringles flavors, while blue and green are designed to mirror Pringles Sour Cream & Onion and Pringles Salt & Vinegar, according to company officials. And of course, each features a mustachioed strap. Because why the hell not?
A pair of simple black and white graphic slides are also available — presumably for those looking for a smaller faux mustaches attached to their feet.
What's really got us scratching our heads, though, is the collab's "Classic Crush Boot
." These ugly-ass pieces of footwear feature a "pop of classic Pringles-red and a stacked crisp heel," according to marketing materials — not to mention a first-of-its-kind custom holster to store a grab-and-go Pringles package.
Why, you may ask? According to Pringles and Crocs officials: "So fashionistas and snackers alike can carry their favorite crisps on their favorite shoes."
Okie dokie, then.
Should any of these new footwear abominations tickle your fashion fancy, we should warn you the boots are already sold out.
