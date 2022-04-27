A 420-square-foot shed on San Antonio's East Side has hit the market for $250,000

Smaller than the average Alamo City apartment, the east-of-downtown dwelling features a combined bedroom-living room, a bathroom and a kitchenette. It's unclear from the listing whether there's space for a washer and dryer or dishwasher.
Little surprise, the asking price for the tiny abode has raised eyebrows on social media.
"You gotta be kidding me, but it's real," tweeted Nathan Cone, vice president of Cultural & Community Engagement at Texas Public Radio.
"Ridiculous!" twitter user Cheryl Rayburg fired back in response. "I would expect this in San Francisco, but not San Antonio."
Although the listing price is lofty compared to other homes in Government Hill and San Antonio in general, 126 Muth St. does sit on a 6,600-square-foot lot and is "Zoned R6," meaning additional homes could be built there, per the listing. However, a 7,600-square-foot lot a mile down the road that's also zoned for residential development is selling for only $110,000.
Maybe the quarter-million-dollar asking price is a sign of the new normal. Home prices in San Antonio have risen on average around 19% since last year, according to a recent RedFin report.
Even so, Zillow only estimates the East Side property to be worth around $185,000.
