Air Force looking for San Antonio families to host recruits for Thanksgiving dinner

Operation Home Cooking sends Air Force trainees to San Antonio homes for Thanksgiving.
Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland wants to dispatch 700 Air Force basic trainees to area homes this Thanksgiving for home-cooked holiday dinners.
The base's annual Operation Home Cooking tradition, now in its 48th year, enables volunteer families in the Alamo City to share the holiday with Air Force personnel in their sixth or seventh week of basic training. Volunteer families must be willing to accept two trainees into their home.
Volunteers must pass a background check and reside within Loop 1604. They'll also need to provide transportation to and from the Pfingston Reception Center at Lackland, on San Antonio’s West Side.
Pickup time from the PRC is from 7-9 a.m., and trainees must be returned to the base between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., depending on the their time in training. The Air Force is looking to recruit 330 families for the program this year.
Interested families can find more application details at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland website
.
