FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Air Force member from San Antonio dies after lighting self on fire to protest war in Gaza

Aaron Bushnell, 25, ignited himself in front of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 9:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., as last photographed by Google. - Capture: Google Street View
Capture: Google Street View
The Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., as last photographed by Google.
An active-duty U.S. Air Force member from San Antonio died after setting himself on fire Sunday outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C., saying he will "no longer be complicit in genocide,” according to multiple media reports.

D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department identified the deceased man as Aaron Bushnell, 25, according to the Associated Press. The Air Force also confirmed his death in a Monday statement to the wire service.

Bushnell approached the embassy around 1 p.m. on Sunday and began livestreaming on Twitch, someone familiar with the incident told the Associated Press. The video has since been removed by the online platform.

The clip appears to show Bushnell, who was dressed in fatigues, announce he is “an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force, and I will no longer be complicit in genocide," according to details shared by independent reporter Talia Jane, who obtained a copy of the footage. Bushnell repeatedly yelled “Free Palestine" after igniting himself, according to the report.

In his LinkedIn profile, Bushnell said he worked as a DevOps engineer for the Air Force. He's been stationed in San Antonio since at least 2020, according to the profile.

Bushnell sent emails to media outlets on Sunday morning announcing his intent to "engage in an extreme act of protest against the genocide of the Palestinian people,” according to Talia Jane's reporting.

He also left a message on Facebook Sunday that linked to the now-removed Twitch stream.

"Many of us like to ask ourselves, 'What would I do if I was alive during slavery? Or the Jim Crow South? Or apartheid? What would I do if my country was committing genocide?'" he said in the post. "The answer is, you’re doing it. Right now."

In comments provided to Talia Jane, one of Bushnell's friends said he worked to support unhoused people in San Antonio. Another described him as the "kindest, gentlest, silliest little kid in the Air Force." Both people apparently declined to identify themselves other than with their first names.

Hundreds of protests have taken place in U.S. cities, including San Antonio, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

The conflict began in October, when Hamas fighters launched an attack from the Gaza Strip, killing 1,139 Israelis and foreign nationals and taking 248 people hostage.

In response, Israel launched one of the deadliest and most destructive military campaigns in recent history. To date, more than 29,000 Palestinians have died, according to recent numbers from the territory's Health Ministry.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Downtown San Antonio Spurs arena could be one step closer to reality

By Michael Karlis

An unofficial rendering shows what a downtown Spurs arena and sports district could look like.

Social media questions placement of San Antonio Louis Vuitton billboard featuring Wemby

By Michael Karlis

Louis Vuitton's Victor Wembanyama billboard is located near the intersection of I-37 and Fair Avenue on the South Side.

Serial killer hysteria returns to Austin after another body pulled from Lady Bird Lake

By Michael Karlis

Rumors and speculation about a "Rainey Street Ripper" continue to circle in Austin.

To Texas With Love: What Russia's support of TEXIT tells us about the frayed nature of U.S. politics

By Michael Karlis

TNM President Daniel Miller delivers a petition demanding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott call a special session to discuss the possibility of TEXIT.

San Antonio's airport touted a banner year, but the numbers suggests otherwise

By Heywood Sanders

Of the major airlines, only Delta experienced growth in San Antonio passengers from 2019.

Here’s what Texans need to know about the new FAFSA to get aid for college

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Early College High school juniors listen to a presentation on college applications at the Austin Community College's Round Rock campus on May 5, 2023.

Judge says Texas school district can punish Black student for length of his hairstyle

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

Darryl George with members of his family. The Barbers Hill school district has punished George for his hairstyle because it violates a dress code policy limiting the length of male students' hair.

Bad Takes: Texas AG Ken Paxton's anti-cannabis crusade is the opposite of small government

By Kevin Sanchez

Marchers at a street protest demand cannabis reform.
More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us