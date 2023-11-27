LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Alamo breaks ground on new education center

Officials hope the $25 million addition will drive an increase of 100,000 annual visits by Texas school children.

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 4:27 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Texas Cavaliers, to which the center is named, donated $5 million towards the project. - Courtesy of Alamo Trust
Courtesy of Alamo Trust
The Texas Cavaliers, to which the center is named, donated $5 million towards the project.
The Alamo broke ground Monday on a new $25 million education center officials with the historical site hope will spur more school visits.

The Texas Cavaliers Education Center, slated to open in the summer of 2025, will sit at grounds' southeast corner, according to the Alamo Trust, which oversees the downtown attraction. The center will include an outdoor classroom, an orientation theater, a garden and multi-functional classrooms.

Some 150,000 students from across Texas visit the Spanish mission each year. However, officials hope that adding the new education center will boost that number by 100,000 annually.

“Today’s groundbreaking is not just about laying the foundation for a building; it’s about laying the groundwork for the future of education,” Executive Director of the Alamo Trust Kate Rogers said. “The Texas Cavaliers Education Center will be a place where history leaps off the pages, where learning is an adventure and where every student can witness the rich tapestry of Texas’ past.”

The education center also hopes to engage with students who can't travel to San Antonio through interactive online exhibitions, Rogers said.

The Texas Cavaliers, for which the center is named, donated $5 million towards the project.

“We believe that through this center, we are not just preserving history, but also igniting a spark of curiosity and a love for learning in the hearts of hundreds of thousands of children,” Texas Cavaliers 2024 Parade Marshal Jonathan Deer said in a statement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio has some of the most festive Christmas light displays in the nation, study says

By Michael Karlis

An over-the-top Christmas light display spotted in San Antonio's suburb of Windcrest.

School voucher fallout leaves Texas Legislature with no clear sense on next steps

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas House members removed a school vouchers provision from an omnibus education bill Friday, leaving no clear path forward for the proposal, which has been Gov. Greg Abbott's legislative priority this year.

World Naked Bike Ride may be coming to San Antonio next summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Cyclists take part in a 2015 World Naked Bike Ride in Thessaloniki, Greece.

These are the right-wing ideologues taking over Texas school boards

By Steven Monacelli, The Texas Tribune

At least 20 PACs formed since late 2020 that, through early September, have collectively spent more than $1.5 million to support the campaigns of 105 conservative candidates in 35 Texas school districts.

Also in News

These are the right-wing ideologues taking over Texas school boards

By Steven Monacelli, The Texas Tribune

At least 20 PACs formed since late 2020 that, through early September, have collectively spent more than $1.5 million to support the campaigns of 105 conservative candidates in 35 Texas school districts.

School voucher fallout leaves Texas Legislature with no clear sense on next steps

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas House members removed a school vouchers provision from an omnibus education bill Friday, leaving no clear path forward for the proposal, which has been Gov. Greg Abbott's legislative priority this year.

New study: Texas’ undocumented immigrant population remained relatively stable in 2021

By Ali Juell, The Texas Tribune

The Paso del Norte International Bridge from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso on Feb. 26, 2021. Mexican unauthorized immigrants in Texas decreased from 73% of all unauthorized immigrants in 2016 to 55% in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center.

Whistleblowers ask judge to order Ken Paxton, aides to sit for depositions

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Ken Paxton and his top aides hold a press conference after the House voted to impeach him in May.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us