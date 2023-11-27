Alamo breaks ground on new education center

click to enlarge Courtesy of Alamo Trust The Texas Cavaliers, to which the center is named, donated $5 million towards the project.

The Alamo broke ground Monday on a new $25 million education center officials with the historical site hope will spur more school visits.The Texas Cavaliers Education Center, slated to open in the summer of 2025, will sit at grounds' southeast corner, according to the Alamo Trust, which oversees the downtown attraction. The center will include an outdoor classroom, an orientation theater, a garden and multi-functional classrooms.Some 150,000 students from across Texas visit the Spanish mission each year. However, officials hope that adding the new education center will boost that number by 100,000 annually.“Today’s groundbreaking is not just about laying the foundation for a building; it’s about laying the groundwork for the future of education,” Executive Director of the Alamo Trust Kate Rogers said. “The Texas Cavaliers Education Center will be a place where history leaps off the pages, where learning is an adventure and where every student can witness the rich tapestry of Texas’ past.”The education center also hopes to engage with students who can't travel to San Antonio through interactive online exhibitions, Rogers said.The Texas Cavaliers, for which the center is named, donated $5 million towards the project.“We believe that through this center, we are not just preserving history, but also igniting a spark of curiosity and a love for learning in the hearts of hundreds of thousands of children,” Texas Cavaliers 2024 Parade Marshal Jonathan Deer said in a statement.