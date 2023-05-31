VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Animal rights group calls on San Antonio's BAMC to stop killing pigs to train military doctors

BAMC is approved to use up to 130 pigs per year for this training, according to the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 3:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Emergency medicine residents use live pigs to practice 46 invasive procedures in a training course, according to the Physicians Committee. - Courtesy / The Physicians Committee
Courtesy / The Physicians Committee
Emergency medicine residents use live pigs to practice 46 invasive procedures in a training course, according to the Physicians Committee.
An animal-rights group comprised of medical professionals is calling on San Antonio's Brooke Army Medical Center to end the use of live pigs in its emergency medicine residency program.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine sent a letter to BAMC on Memorial Day, calling on leaders there to change a long-standing practice of having emergency medicine residents use live pigs to practice 46 invasive procedures in an "emergency skills" course.

Those involve making incisions into an animal's chest to insert a drainage tube, inserting a needle to remove fluid surrounding the heart and spreading the ribs to perform heart procedures. The animals are killed during the exercise, and BAMC is approved to use up to 130 annually, according to the Physicians Committee.

Along with the letter, the activist group purchased three San Antonio billboard ads decrying BAMC's use of the animals. The signs show a pig with a superimposed army helmet. "Pigs make lousy oldiers: Stop using animals to train Army doctors," they read.

BAMC press officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the letter and ad campaign.

Dr. Robert DeMuth — who served two tours in Iraq and trained combat medics at Fort Cavazos — was lead signatory of the letter, which was signed by 10 additional military veterans.

"You have an opportunity right now to make your emergency medicine residency program more humane, more human-relevant, and more consistent with standards of best practice," the signatories said in their letter to BAMC brass. "We ask that you eliminate live animals from the emergency medicine residency program as soon as possible."

Scientific research strongly supports the use of simulators that accurately mimic human anatomy as opposed to the use of animals in these programs, DeMuth wrote in the letter.  Further, military-funded studies show that simulators yield better training results for trainees.

“We don’t send soldiers into battle with muskets,” DeMuth said in a media statement. “We shouldn’t be preparing physicians to save those soldiers’ lives using 19th century methods.”

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

AI generates what a typical person from San Antonio might look like – and it's pretty spot on

By Michael Karlis

An AI generated the image above to show what it thinks a person from San Antonio looks like.

Photo of 'Sucia Patrol' truck spotted in San Antonio goes viral on Reddit

By Michael Karlis

In San Antonio, the term "sucia" refers to scantily clad partiers who are often intoxicated. It can be a compliment or an insult, depending on who you ask.

San Antonio District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez submits a letter to shut down Privat night club

By Brandon Rodriguez

Privat has been the subject of 89 San Antonio police investigations, councilman Manny Pelaez said in a protest letter to the TABC.

Kendall Batchelor, daughter of a San Antonio car dealer, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal crash

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Lauren Batchelor will be eligible for parole in 10 years, according to a news report.

Also in News

Ted Cruz gets bashed by both sides after criticizing Uganda’s harsh new anti-LGBTQ+ law

By Sanford Nowlin

Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ+ law makes Ted Cruz sad.

Texas House names Ken Paxton impeachment managers; Senate trial will start by Aug. 28

By Patrick Svitek and Renzo Downey, The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, delivered the articles of impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton to Secretary of the Senate Patsy Spaw on May 29, 2023.

Gov. Greg Abbott calls special session to pass property tax cuts, says other sessions will follow

By Sanford Nowlin

The state started this session with a historic $32.7 billion surplus.

Paxton is Burning: Has accountability finally come to Texas? Don't hold your breath.

By Nancy Goldstein, The Texas Observer

Ken Paxton catches a limo ride with Donald Trump.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us