Animal rights group calls on San Antonio's BAMC to stop killing pigs to train military doctors

click to enlarge Courtesy / The Physicians Committee Emergency medicine residents use live pigs to practice 46 invasive procedures in a training course, according to the Physicians Committee.

An animal-rights group comprised of medical professionals is calling on San Antonio's Brooke Army Medical Center to end the use of live pigs in its emergency medicine residency program.



The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine sent a letter to BAMC on Memorial Day, calling on leaders there to change a long-standing practice of having emergency medicine residents use live pigs to practice 46 invasive procedures in an "emergency skills" course.



Those involve making incisions into an animal's chest to insert a drainage tube, inserting a needle to remove fluid surrounding the heart and spreading the ribs to perform heart procedures. The animals are killed during the exercise, and BAMC is approved to use up to 130 annually, according to the Physicians Committee.



Along with the letter, the activist group purchased three San Antonio billboard ads decrying BAMC's use of the animals. The signs show a pig with a superimposed army helmet. "Pigs make lousy oldiers: Stop using animals to train Army doctors," they read.



BAMC press officials were unavailable for immediate comment on the letter and ad campaign.



Dr. Robert DeMuth — who served two tours in Iraq and trained combat medics at Fort Cavazos — was lead signatory of the letter, which was signed by 10 additional military veterans.