City of San Antonio suspends free Tuesday downtown parking for duration of Fiesta

Expect to pay full prices at city-owned garages and meters during next Tuesday's 'parking siesta.'

By on Fri, Apr 21, 2023 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge The City of San Antonio's downtown parking facilities, such as this one, aren't free next Tuesday. - Screen Shot / Google Maps
Screen Shot / Google Maps
The City of San Antonio's downtown parking facilities, such as this one, aren't free next Tuesday.
If you planned to take advantage of the City of San Antonio's free downtown parking on Tuesdays to get your Fiesta on, best think again.

In what officials called a “Fiesta Siesta” in a press statement, the city is temporarily suspending its free parking promotion next Tuesday. That means regular parking rates will apply at all city-operated lots and garages and on its meters.

The free parking program will restart Tuesday, May 2.

Once Fiesta is over, in other words.

Created in 2013 by city's Downtown Operations Department, the free Tuesday parking initiative aimed to lure more residents into the rapidly developing center city. Besides offering free parking, Downtown Tuesday has partnered with more than 75 local businesses to provide specials and discounts.

As is typical with Fiesta, special event and parade attendees are advised that street closures may impact the availability of metered parking, city officials also warned in their recent statement.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

