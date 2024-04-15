Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

City of San Antonio will give away free trees and plants on Earth Day

The city's Earth Day 2024 celebration will take place April 20 at Woodlawn Lake Park.

By on Mon, Apr 15, 2024 at 1:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Earth Day 2024 celebration is slated for Woodlawn Lake Park. - Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
San Antonio's Earth Day 2024 celebration is slated for Woodlawn Lake Park.
The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate Earth Day by giving away free trees and plants at Woodlawn Lake Park.

The giveaway will run 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. during the city’s Earth Day 2024 Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, April 20. The free vegetation will include both ornamental and shade trees, according to details on the city's website.

The gathering at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., will include hands-on family activities, musical performances and vegan and vegetarian food from multiple vendors, according to Parks and Rec officials.

Vendors will use biodegradable plates, cups and utensils. City organizers are urging visitors to bring their own bags, cloth napkins and containers to reduce waste.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Video of man confusing San Antonio's Tower of the Americas with UFO goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Does this look like the Tower of the Americas?

Texas GOP officials condemn Charles Butt, chair of San Antonio's H-E-B

By Michael Karlis

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt grabbed headlines earlier this month after his Public Education PAC funneled $1.3 million to campaigns of anti-school voucher conservatives.

Gen Zers in San Antonio will spend nearly $130,000 in rent by age 30, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Although apartment buildings similar to the one above are going up all around San Antonio, they remain out of reach for Gen Z.

Report ranks San Antonio area's Schlitterbahn among nation's top water parks

By Michael Karlis

New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn will reopen April 20 for a new season.

As climate change intensifies wildfire risk, prescribed burns prove their worth in the heat-stressed Panhandle

By Keaton Peters, Inside Climate News

A structure damaged by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Stinnett earlier this year.

A South Texas candidate sues his town for records he says will prove his opponent's corruption

By Berenice Garza, The Texas Tribune

Flags fly over Rio Grande City Hall in 2021. Town officials say they have a backlog of public records requests due to an unprecedented volume of requests from a city commissioners candidate.

Far-right activist Jonathan Stickland starts new group, months after white supremacist scandal

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Former state Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, on the Texas House floor on May 21, 2019.

Water scarcity and clean energy collide in South Texas

By Dylan Baddour, The Texas Tribune

The sun sets over the Port of Corpus Christi in March 2018.
More

April 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us