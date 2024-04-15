City of San Antonio will give away free trees and plants on Earth Day

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
San Antonio's Earth Day 2024 celebration is slated for Woodlawn Lake Park.
The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate Earth Day by giving away free trees and plants at Woodlawn Lake Park.
The giveaway will run 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. during the city’s Earth Day 2024 Celebration, scheduled for Saturday, April 20. The free vegetation will include both ornamental and shade trees, according to details on the city's website.
The gathering at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave., will include hands-on family activities, musical performances and vegan and vegetarian food from multiple vendors, according to Parks and Rec officials.
Vendors will use biodegradable plates, cups and utensils. City organizers are urging visitors to bring their own bags, cloth napkins and containers to reduce waste.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed