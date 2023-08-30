LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Construction closing parts of San Antonio's Lower Broadway until December

The project is part of the 2017 Lower Broadway bond project, scheduled for completion in Summer 2024.

Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge Construction crews work on Broadway's westbound and westbound traffic lanes. - Brandon Rodriguez
Brandon Rodriguez
Construction crews work on Broadway's westbound and westbound traffic lanes.
Your downtown commute's not about to get any easier.

Starting next week, a stretch of Broadway just north of downtown will undergo reconstruction, causing two sections of the road to be closed until December, according to San Antonio city officials.

Broadway from 4th Street to McCullough Avenue and Broadway from 6th Street to Brooklyn won't be drivable during that time. However, the intersection of Broadway at McCullough Avenue will remain open to traffic. Pedestrians also will still have access to sidewalks on both sides of the street.

The project is part of the 2017 Lower Broadway bond project, scheduled for completion in Summer 2024.

