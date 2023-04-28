Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Cow killer on the loose in San Antonio area, Bexar County Sheriff's Office says

The four cow deaths in Bexar County comes as authorities in East Texas investigate a string of cattle mutilations.

By on Fri, Apr 28, 2023 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge Six cows have been shot in Bexar County this month, according to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. - Flickr / aka CJ
Flickr / aka CJ
Six cows have been shot in Bexar County this month, according to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.
Weeks after online rumors percolated about a purported "Rainy Street Ripper" staling the streets of Austin, San Antonio has its own bizarre and grisly crime story.

Six cows have been shot in Bexar County in recent weeks, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday Facebook post. Three of those were killed and another had to be put down due to its injuries.

The first cow shooting occurred April 12 on the 9000 block of Elmendorf Lavernia Road. That animal died of its wound, according to the sheriff's office.

The following morning, deputies were dispatched to a call on the 11000 block of Stuart Road. In that incident, one cow was found dead, and two others were injured. Of those wounded, one had to be put down due to its injuries. The remaining cow is recovering under veterinary care.

"Through the course of our investigation, BSCO determined two of these incidents to be related," officials wrote on Facebook. There have been two more reports of cows being shot and killed in Bexar County since April 13, according to the post.

BCSO has asked that anyone with information relating to the cow shootings contact it at (210) 335-6000 or [email protected]

Bexar County's bovine shootings come as authorities in Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties investigate a series of mysterious cow deaths. Six cows in those counties were found mutilated this month, according to CBS News.

The East Texas cattle have had tongues and organs being removed with "straight, clean cut, with apparent precision," according to a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Karlis

