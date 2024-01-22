LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

CPS Energy bringing on another 150 megawatts of solar power

The solar expansion comes as the utility works to close its coal-fired J.K. Spruce 1, one of the region's biggest sources of pollution, but environmentalists say it must do more.

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 9:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
CPS Energy already has 551 megawatts of solar capacity in operation. - Courtesy Photo / OCI Solar
Courtesy Photo / OCI Solar
CPS Energy already has 551 megawatts of solar capacity in operation.
City-owned utility CPS Energy is further bolstering its renewable portfolio with the addition of a new 150-megawatt (MW) solar project.

The nation's largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Genesis Consolidated Industries Holdings for a solar project dubbed Exodus 1, officials said Monday.

With 551 MW of operating solar capacity, CPS Energy ranks as Texas' top largest solar generator and also as one of the biggest in the nation, according to the 2022 Environment Texas Shining Cities report. With the addition of Exodus 1 and other projects, the utility expects to add another 730 MW of solar generating capacity, officials also said.

The solar expansion comes as CPS Energy works to close its coal-fired J.K. Spruce 1, one of the region's biggest sources of pollution, by the end of 2028 and convert the Spruce 2 coal plant to run on natural gas.

Despite efforts to phase out coal and ramp up solar, environmentalists argue the utility still relies too much on natural gas and isn't investing in renewables quickly enough to meet San Antonio's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Body recovered in Rio Grande near Eagle Pass' disputed Shelby Park

By Sanford Nowlin

A view of the Rio Grande from Shelby Park in July 2023.

Ken Paxton paid $2.3 million to defense lawyers for impeachment trial

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, talks with his defense attorney Tony Buzbee, left, before starting the ninth day of his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

San Antonio ISD will resume classes on Monday after system failures

By Sanford Nowlin

SAISD shuttered all of its campuses last week over heating system failures.

Naomi Shihab Nye: Life as a Palestinian-American poet

By Francesca D'Annunzio, The Texas Observer

Naomi Shihab-Nye is an award-winning poet, novelist and songwriter who calls San Antonio home.

Also in News

Texas faces dangerously low water supplies as experts brace for another hot summer

By Sanford Nowlin

Last year was the hottest on record for both Texas and the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Body recovered in Rio Grande near Eagle Pass' disputed Shelby Park

By Sanford Nowlin

A view of the Rio Grande from Shelby Park in July 2023.

Ken Paxton paid $2.3 million to defense lawyers for impeachment trial

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, talks with his defense attorney Tony Buzbee, left, before starting the ninth day of his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Naomi Shihab Nye: Life as a Palestinian-American poet

By Francesca D'Annunzio, The Texas Observer

Naomi Shihab-Nye is an award-winning poet, novelist and songwriter who calls San Antonio home.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us