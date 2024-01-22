CPS Energy bringing on another 150 megawatts of solar power

Courtesy Photo / OCI Solar
CPS Energy already has 551 megawatts of solar capacity in operation.
City-owned utility CPS Energy is further bolstering its renewable portfolio with the addition of a new 150-megawatt (MW) solar project.
The nation's largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Genesis Consolidated Industries Holdings for a solar project dubbed Exodus 1, officials said Monday.
With 551 MW of operating solar capacity, CPS Energy ranks as Texas' top largest solar generator and also as one of the biggest in the nation, according to the 2022 Environment Texas Shining Cities report
. With the addition of Exodus 1 and other projects, the utility expects to add another 730 MW of solar generating capacity, officials also said.
The solar expansion comes as CPS Energy works to close its coal-fired J.K. Spruce 1, one of the region's biggest sources of pollution, by the end of 2028 and convert the Spruce 2 coal plant to run on natural gas.
Despite efforts to phase out coal and ramp up solar, environmentalists argue the utility still relies too much on natural gas and isn't investing in renewables quickly enough to meet San Antonio's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
