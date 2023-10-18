Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour coming to San Antonio in February

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. Those who sign up for the tour's Mirrorball Fan Club will have early access to pre-sale tickets starting this Wednesday. Additionally, fans can purchase VIP packages that include meet-and-greets, according to details shared by the Majestic.
This year's show is a revamped live production featuring performances by the two-time Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Champion and co-host Julianne Hough. Hough will perform on select dates during the show's tour, which runs January through March.
The tour also will feature a slew of dancing pros including Alan Bersten, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart and Brandon Armstrong. Additionally, DWTS season 30 winner Daniella Karagach and newcomer Rylee Arnold will join the tour for the first time.
