Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia

Pettit is accused of misappropriating upwards of $260 million of client funds to finance his extravagant lifestyle.

By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 2:45 pm

click to enlarge This replica brass bell is among the items included in the auction. - Screengrab / Mel Davis Auctions
Screengrab / Mel Davis Auctions
This replica brass bell is among the items included in the auction.
A replica bell from the Titanic, a bejeweled Giraffe statues and lightsabers from the Star Wars film franchise — all former property of disgraced San Antonio attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit — go on sale this month.

The auction, run by Mel Davis Auctions, will kick off online at 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 and close on Feb. 2, according to an auction listing.

Pettit and his law firm, Chris Pettit and associates, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy last June, according court court filings. Revenue from the auction will go toward paying back some of the $200 million owed to creditors.

Among the items included in the auction listing:
  •  A large custom dog house complete with a faux chimney stack
  • A collection of handcrafted German-made nutcrackers
  • A replica brass bell modeled after one on the sunken Titanic
  • A collection of lightsabers from the Star Wars film franchise
  • Two antique typewriters
  • Two Jay Strongwater jeweled giraffes
  • Wooden statues of giraffes
  • Three Star Wars Rebel Alliance helmets
  • A framed Life Magazine cover commemorating the marriage of Sharon Percy and John David Rockefeller
Other items up for auction include office furniture, appliances and paintings — lots of paintings.

The auction unfolds as legal battles play out over the business dealings of Pettit, a former personal injury attorney and estate planner, who's accused of stealing $259 million from clients and creditors to fund a high-flying lifestyle, the Express-News reports.

In December, the 55-year-old was indicted for five counts of wire fraud and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Pettit was recently released from the Karnes County Detention facility after being cleared of a contempt of court charge. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, according to KSAT.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's VIA offering Park and Ride service for Spurs-Golden State game at Alamodome

By Michael Karlis

The Alamodome will play host to nearly 61,000 Spurs fans on Friday.

San Antonio Justice Charter headed to likely vote after activists get more than 38,000 signatures

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Justice Charter headed to likely vote after activists get more than 38,000 signatures

Report: Two San Antonio-area ZIP Codes among the hottest real estate markets in the nation

By Michael Karlis

New Braunfels' 78130 made the top 5, while San Antonio's 78253 was in the top 20 hottest Zip Codes for 2022, according to OpenDoor.

San Antonio's Pearl complex extends free parking until Feb. 28

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Pearl is offering extended free parking until Thursday, Feb. 28th.

Also in News

Bad Takes: Texas prisons' book bans serve no one, including the society into which inmates return

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Texas prisons' book bans serve no one, including the society into which inmates return

Assclown Alert: Playing Racial Prop Master with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is better known for his bomb throwing and political stunts than his concern about racial equity.

Study says Texas among most racially integrated U.S. states

By Michael Karlis

Protesters raise signs asking for racial equality outside of the Bexar County Courthouse during a 2020 march.

Grand Jury won't indict Texas man for pelting Sen. Ted Cruz with beer cans during Astros parade

By Sanford Nowlin

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us