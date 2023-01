Disgraced San Antonio lawyer Chris Pettit's auction includes Titanic and Star Wars memorabilia

click to enlarge Screengrab / Mel Davis Auctions This replica brass bell is among the items included in the auction.

A large custom dog house complete with a faux chimney stack

A collection of handcrafted German-made nutcrackers

A replica brass bell modeled after one on the sunken Titanic

A collection of lightsabers from the Star Wars film franchise

Two antique typewriters

Two Jay Strongwater jeweled giraffes

Wooden statues of giraffes

Three Star Wars Rebel Alliance helmets

A framed Life Magazine cover commemorating the marriage of Sharon Percy and John David Rockefeller

Other items up for auction include office furniture, appliances and paintings — lots of paintings.





Pettit was recently released from the Karnes County Detention facility after being cleared of a contempt of court charge. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, Pettit was recently released from the Karnes County Detention facility after being cleared of a contempt of court charge. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, according to KSAT

A replica bell from the Titanic, a bejeweled Giraffe statues and lightsabers from the Star Wars film franchise — all former property of disgraced San Antonio attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit — go on sale this month.The auction, run by Mel Davis Auctions, will kick off online at 8 a.m. on Jan. 19 and close on Feb. 2, according to an auction listing Pettit and his law firm, Chris Pettit and associates, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy last June, according court court filings . Revenue from the auction will go toward paying back some of the $200 million owed to creditors.Among the items included in the auction listing:The auction unfolds as legal battles play out over the business dealings of Pettit, a former personal injury attorney and estate planner, who's accused of stealing $259 million from clients and creditors to fund a high-flying lifestyle, the Express-News reports In December, the 55-year-old was indicted for five counts of wire fraud and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office