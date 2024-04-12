Express News, MySA staffers opt not to join union

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Express-News The old Express-News building in downtown San Antonio.

The San Antonio News Guild announced Friday afternoon that staffers at the Hearst-ownedand MySA voted 36-31 against unionizing as part of the Media Guild of the West.Guild officials told thein February that 68% of union-eligible staff at both publications signed authorization cards to be represented by the Guild. In a Friday social media post, organizers blamed the failed vote on “strong union-busting tactics from Hearst.”Publisher Mark Medici was unavailable for comment for the's article.

“Independent of today’s vote, my focus is on the journalism we produce and, with the support of Hearst, providing the best workplace I can for our journalists and all of our employees,” Medici said in a statement supplied to the Express-News.

In the face of strong union-busting tactics from Hearst, the San Antonio NewsGuild lost by a slim margin. While this outcome was not what we hoped for, our resolve remains unshaken. pic.twitter.com/lX0Db1Jwjv — San Antonio NewsGuild 🌶️ (@satxnewsguild) April 12, 2024