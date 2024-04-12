Express News, MySA staffers opt not to join union

Guild officials told the Current in February that 68% of union-eligible staff at both publications signed authorization cards to be represented by the Guild. In a Friday social media post, organizers blamed the failed vote on “strong union-busting tactics from Hearst.”
Express-News Publisher Mark Medici was unavailable for comment for the Current's article.
“Independent of today’s vote, my focus is on the journalism we produce and, with the support of Hearst, providing the best workplace I can for our journalists and all of our employees,” Medici said in a statement supplied to the Express-News.
In the face of strong union-busting tactics from Hearst, the San Antonio NewsGuild lost by a slim margin. While this outcome was not what we hoped for, our resolve remains unshaken. pic.twitter.com/lX0Db1Jwjv— San Antonio NewsGuild 🌶️ (@satxnewsguild) April 12, 2024
When the Current asked the Guild for details on the alleged union-busting tactics, officials declined to elaborate. Even so, Guild officials reiterated allegations previously reported by the Current that Medici warned personnel that longtime employees could lose coverage under Hearst's benefit plans.
“While the outcome was not what we hoped for, our resolve remains unshaken,” the Guild wrote in a statement. “We stand strong and committed to advocating for the rights and well-being of our colleagues. Together, we’ll continue to strive for a brighter future for journalism and the communities we serve.”
Guild members added that they would meet as a group to decide their next steps.
Amid mass layoffs in the media industry, at least three Texas newsrooms — the Texas Tribune, Houston Landing, and the San Antonio Report — have successfully organized in the past 12 months.
