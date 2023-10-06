BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Feds sue Texas resident Elon Musk for refusing to testify in Twitter stock probe

The SEC issued Musk a subpoena seeking testimony regarding possible securities fraud.

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 2:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Musk believes he doesn't need to testify because content in his recently released biography contains "information potentially relevant to this matter," SEC attorneys claim. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Musk believes he doesn't need to testify because content in his recently released biography contains "information potentially relevant to this matter," SEC attorneys claim.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Elon Musk, accusing the Texas-based billionaire of failing to comply with a subpoena seeking testimony in an investigation of his $44 billion acquisition of X, formerly known as Twitter.

The SEC alleges that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15 as it looked into possible stock fraud around Twitter's purchase, according to a petition filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The federal agency is investigating whether anyone involved in the deal, finalized last October, committed illegal activities as Musk bought up company shares.

“Musk’s ongoing refusal to comply with the SEC’s administrative subpoena is hindering and delaying the SEC staff’s investigation to determine whether violations of the federal securities laws have occurred,” the lawsuit states. “Accordingly, the SEC now asks the court to compel Musk to appear for investigative testimony.”

In its filing, the SEC said Musk is refusing to testify because he believes the subpoena is a way for the agency to “harass him.” The agency also said the recent publication of Musk's biography by journalist Walter Isaacson may have prompted the billionaire to balk at appearing.

“The publication of Musk’s biography is not a legitimate basis for Musk to avoid compliance with a lawfully issued investigative subpoena,” the SEC maintains in its suit.

The SEC’s lawsuit is just the latest headache for Musk stemming from his purchase of X. In July, he admitted that the social media platform was struggling with a “heavy debt load.”
“We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load,” Musk tweeted on July 14. “Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.”

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Son of Buc-ees co-founder arrested on charges he secretly recorded people using bathroom

By Michael Karlis

The suspect, Mitchell Wasek, is the 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's co-founder Donald E. Wasek.

Baptists blast Gov. Greg Abbott for trying to 'co-opt' church services to push vouchers

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger during a San Antonio appearance touting his voucher plan.

Scaled-back launch plan, company silence raise concerns over San Antonio startup DeLorean

By Michael Karlis

DeLorean told city officials that it plans to hire 450 people by 2026. However, executives admit they’re far from reaching that goal.

Shipment of long-overdue Tesla Cybertrucks spotted on I-10 in San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

On Monday, Tesla Owners Club of San Antonio member Kenneth Neuberger spotted what appeared to be a shipment of Tesla Cybertrucks traveling down I-10.

Also in News

San Antonio airport lands nonstop flights to Querétaro, Mexico

By Brandon Rodriguez

Director of airports for San Antonio Airport System Jesus Saenz announces new nonstop service to Queretaro, Mexico.

Alamo begins upgrades to its oldest structure

By Brandon Rodriguez

A new drainage system will divert water away from the limestone of Alamo's 300-year-old Long Barrack.

San Antonio's new flights to Europe came at a cost, and the money could be better spent

By Heywood Sanders

Top officials from San Antonio International Airport and Condor Airlines press the flesh at a city event celebrating San Antonio’s first direct flights to Europe.

San Antonio man hurt after playing 'chicken' with oncoming train

By Michael Karlis

A Union Pacific train passes through San Antonio in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us